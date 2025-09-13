More sports ‘Female athletes have to fight multiple battles, both on and off the field:’ Mirabai Chanu at PlayCom 2025 By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 14:03 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India's leading athletes called for greater financial backing for non-cricket sports and more support for female athletes on Day 1 of the PlayCom 2025: Business of Sports Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday.

Organised by The Hindu Group's Sportstar in partnership with global consulting firm KPMG India, the two-day summit included an inspiring panel featuring Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Sumit Antil, former India hockey captain Rani Rampal, and Neerav Tomar, CEO & Managing Director of IOS Sports & Entertainment.

Kicking things off, Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu spoke passionately about the unique challenges faced by women athletes and the importance of nurturing the next generation.

"A female athlete has to fight multiple battles, both on and off the field. We push through injuries, pain and societal challenges, all to win medals for the country. But support cannot come only when we win. We need to focus on the young generation, especially female athletes, and ensure they are given the right training and care from the start," she said.

Former hockey captain Rani Rampal turned the spotlight on the glaring financial disparity between Olympic athletes and cricketers.

"We put in as much effort as cricketers, yet Olympic athletes continue to struggle financially even after winning medals. An Olympic athlete's life is not automatically secure after one achievement. Many families still ask their children, 'What will this sport give you?' That mindset needs to change," she noted.

Adding an industry perspective, Mr. Neerav Tomar reflected on how India's Olympic movement gained commercial momentum in the last two decades.

"The 2008 Olympics was a turning point. Abhinav Bindra's gold, along with Vijender Singh and Sushil Kumar's medals, transformed the commercial landscape. Endorsements were once almost entirely cricket-driven, but today athletes like Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu enjoy strong brand presence. Cricket still dominates, but the ecosystem is far stronger than it was 20 years ago," he said.

Paralympic champion Sumit Antil lauded the government's growing focus on para sports and the impact of recognition from the highest level.

"After Tokyo, when the Prime Minister called me minutes after my gold, it was unbelievable - not just for me but for every para athlete. For juniors, even the thought of meeting the PM is a huge motivation. The government's backing is giving para sports the platform it deserves, but we must also ease the financial burden, as equipment like racing chairs or prosthetics cost lakhs and remain out of reach for most families," he said.

From the commercial rise of Olympic disciplines to the growing recognition of women and para athletes, the discussion struck a hopeful yet urgent note on the future of Indian sport.

The day ended with the launch of the Sportstar World Para Athletics Championships Special Edition, unveiling by Shri. Arvinder Singh Sahney, Chairman, IndianOil Corporation Ltd and Shri. Devendra Jhajhariya, President, President, Paralympic Committee of India.