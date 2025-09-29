More sports First Para National Yogasana Championship 2025 Showcases Endurance And Sportsmanship In New Delhi The First Para National Yogasana Championship 2025 concluded in New Delhi, highlighting the skills of para-athletes and promoting inclusivity in sports. The event featured participants from 19 states and was attended by notable dignitaries. By Mykhel Team Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 19:15 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

The First Para National Yogasana Championship 2025 concluded at the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga in New Delhi. This event, held from September 26 to 28, was a significant milestone in India's para-sports history. Recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, it was organised by Yogasana Bharat and NavYog Suryodaya Seva Samiti with support from Divyang Seva Sansthan and NGO Darpan.

The championship featured four categories: Orthopaedically Handicapped OH A (50%-75% disability), Orthopaedically Handicapped OH B (above 75% disability), Blind/Visually Impaired, and Deaf & Mute/Hearing Impaired. A total of 196 para-athletes participated, including 70 deaf and mute players, 21 visually impaired women, 28 visually impaired men, and various others across different categories.

Participants came from 19 states such as Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and Telangana. The competition was fierce but those who showed exceptional endurance emerged victorious. Kalpana Kadam from Maharashtra won gold in the traditional Yogasana VFA (female) event. Akansha Wakade and Gayatri Peddinty also from Maharashtra followed her success.

In the under-20 OH-A category, Abhishaek Yadav from Madhya Pradesh secured first place. Agustin Shende from Maharashtra and Telangana's Girinandhan were runners-up. Pearl Gupta from Delhi clinched gold in the traditional event for blind females under 20. Harshada Lokhande and Pallavi Dhamle from Maharashtra took second and third places respectively.

Ankita Mukherjee from West Bengal emerged as the champion in the under-20 female OH-A event. Sugapriya from Tamil Nadu and Pallavi Mokashi from Maharashtra followed her closely. In the male category for deaf individuals above 17 years old, Shubham Sharma from Madhya Pradesh claimed first place while Mahitab Singh from Chandigarh and Ravi Kishan from Maharashtra were next.

For traditional yogasana in the OH B U-20 female category, Abha Munde from Maharashtra topped the list with Himachal's Parimita coming second. Rajasthan's Shobha and Amandeep Kaur excelled in the OH-B above-20 female event securing first and second places respectively.

Inspiring Words From Leaders

The championship saw attendance by notable figures like Shri Pratap Rao, Hon'ble Minister of AYUSH; Shri Udit Sheth, President of Yogasana Bharat; Dr. Jaideep Arya; Prof. Murli Manohar Pathak; Shri Rajesh Aggarwal; Shri Sudhanshu Mittal; and Shri Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha.

Dr. Jaideep Arya remarked on this historic occasion: "History was created right here today. Few years ago, no one would have thought of the capabilities of the disabled community, especially in sports but times are surely changing and its delightful see the world recognizing that being disabled is not a liability and when given the right environment, anyone can thrive."

A Legacy of Determination

The chief guest Dr. Anil Agarwal shared his thoughts: "The event was delightful and inspiring. From the cultural program to the nail-biting matches, everything changed my perspective on disability." The championship has set a precedent for future events that will continue to empower para-athletes while promoting Yogasana as a global sport.