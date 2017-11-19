Fleetwood wins Race to Dubai after Rose wilts, Rahm claims tournament win

Dubai, Novembr 18: Tommy Fleetwood claimed Race to Dubai glory in dramatic fashion as Justin Rose unexpectedly fell away in the final round of the DP World Tour Championship, which was won by Jon Rahm.

Having claimed two tournament victories in succession to give himself a chance of ending the year as the European Tour's number one for a second time, Rose led by one overnight in Dubai and remained atop the leaderboard after turning in 32 to reach 19 under on Sunday.

However, Rose's round then unravelled dramatically with bogeys at the 12th, 14th and 16th and he was left requiring an eagle at the par-five closing hole to deny Fleetwood.

Despite a fine second shot from the rough, Rose had to settle for a birdie and therefore ended the tournament in a four-way share of fourth as Rahm triumphed by one stroke from Shane Lowry and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

He's done it. Jon Rahm wins the @DPWTC pic.twitter.com/g6tQKWrc5C — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 19, 2017

That meant Fleetwood finished top of the Race to Dubai standings, despite ending the season's last event outside the top 20 following a closing 74.

Rahm - now a three-time winner in 2017 - went bogey-free in his final round of 67, birdies at 14 and 16 enough for the world number five to hit the front at 19 under as Rose faltered badly.

Lowry's nine-under 63 was the best score of the day, while Aphibarnrat finished his 67 strongly to also get within one shot of forcing a play-off.

His lowest round since 2011 Currently tied second. pic.twitter.com/MBZLhRVTLy — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 19, 2017

Needing a win to have a chance of pipping both Fleetwood and Rose to the Race to Dubai title, Sergio Garcia made an outstanding charge - birdieing six of his first nine before finding further gains at the 12th and 15th to reach 18 under.

A horrid bogey at the last ended Garcia's hopes, though, and it was another Spaniard who had reason to celebrate.

Rose had looked in complete control on the front nine, while playing partner Dylan Frittelli also started strongly, his eagle at the seventh one of the highlights of the final day.

Frittelli could only manage a one-over back nine, however, and Rose fared even worse - a pushed second shot into the water at 14 indicative of his struggles down the stretch.

The gutsy Englishman refused to give up, almost holing a bunker shot at 17 before a superb second on the last - when it appeared he had little chance of getting near the green - left a 90-foot putt.

Yet there was to be no miracle finish for Rose, with Fleetwood instead topping the standings.

Source: OPTA