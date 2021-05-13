Forbes List of Highest Paid Athletes 2021: Who made the big bucks over the last year?

In the 12-month period that ended on May 1, 2021, the former UFC double champion raked in around $180 million with an estimated $158 million of them coming via endrosments and his successful business activities, which included the sale of his Proper Twelve whiskey brand.

The 32-year-old Irishman only fought once in 2020, earning around $22 million from his victory over Donald Cerrone in January last year.

The Notorious One also fought earlier this year in UFC 257 against Dustin Poirier and despite suffering a loss he pocketed $3.04 million, with $40,000 coming from sponsorship bonus and $3 million to show at UFC 257.

While McGregor led the list, Barcelona superstar Messi took the second spot with $130 million in earnings, followed by Juventus star Ronaldo with $120 million and NFL's Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott with $107.5 million.

Basketball star LeBron James came in fifth with $96.5 million after a year that saw him lead the Los Angeles Lakers to their first NBA Finals crown since 2010.

Sixth on the list was Messi's former Barca teammate and Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar, who had an earning of $95 million. The Brazilian is also the most expensive transfer in football.

And despite playing only one tournament in 2020, Swiss tennis great Roger Federer continued to make the top 10 and earned most of his $90 million from endorsements.

Taking the remaining spots in the top 10 are F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton ($82 million), NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ($76 million) and NBA Brooklyn Nets ace Kevin Durant ($75 million).

