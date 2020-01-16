English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Fury predicts outcome of McGregor’s comeback against Cerrone at UFC 246

By
Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon for the first time since October 2018
Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon for the first time since October 2018

Las Vegas, January 16: Tyson Fury makes his prediction for Conor McGregor's comeback against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on Saturday (January 18).

McGregor returns to the octagon for the first time since his October 2018 defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title bout which was marred by a post-fight melee outside the cage.

The unbeaten boxer Fury is looking forward to watching the former featherweight and lightweight champion take on Cerrone, the UFC's all-time wins leader, up close in Las Vegas.

McGregor predicts KO of Cerrone

And the former heavyweight boxing champion predicts McGregor will experience a triumphant comeback and also adds that the Irishman will win by KO.

"Conor McGregor is gonna win. I say by knockout. And I'm gonna be there to see it happen cageside," Fury told Fight Hype.

View this post on Instagram

“Still the same old G”

A post shared by Tyson Fury (@gypsyking101) on Jan 13, 2020 at 9:35pm PST

(With OPTA inputs)

More UFC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Ireland won by 4 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 9:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue