Fury predicts outcome of McGregor’s comeback against Cerrone at UFC 246

Las Vegas, January 16: Tyson Fury makes his prediction for Conor McGregor's comeback against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on Saturday (January 18).
McGregor returns to the octagon for the first time since his October 2018 defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title bout which was marred by a post-fight melee outside the cage.
The unbeaten boxer Fury is looking forward to watching the former featherweight and lightweight champion take on Cerrone, the UFC's all-time wins leader, up close in Las Vegas.
McGregor predicts KO of Cerrone
And the former heavyweight boxing champion predicts McGregor will experience a triumphant comeback and also adds that the Irishman will win by KO.
"Conor McGregor is gonna win. I say by knockout. And I'm gonna be there to see it happen cageside," Fury told Fight Hype.
