English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Fury: I've trained as hard as ever for Wallin

By
Tyson Fury meets Otto Wallin on September 14
Tyson Fury meets Otto Wallin on September 14

Las Vegas, September 12: Tyson Fury is not underestimating Otto Wallin but has vowed to beat the unheralded Swede in Las Vegas as there is no challenge he cannot overcome.

Fury and Wallin will put their unbeaten records on the line in a heavyweight battle at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday (September 14).

The Brit is a firm favourite to beat Wallin as he eyes a rematch with Deontay Wilder following their contentious draw in Los Angeles last year.

Former WBA, WBO and IBF champion Fury, who wore a wrestling mask and Mexican colours to a public workout on Wednesday ahead of Mexican Independence Day weekend, said he is not taking Wallin lightly.

Fury said: "I don't underestimate anybody. I give everybody the ultimate respect. Even if I'm fighting a guy that has had 20 fights and lost 20, I will train for him like he's had 20 knockouts in a row. I never fail to prepare.

"I've trained hard for this fight, as hard as I trained for Wilder, as hard I've trained for anybody. I've not overlooked him.

"I've been in America for five weeks training, I was in Spain for two weeks before that and I was training at home for two weeks before that.

"I'm as strong as I've ever been, I feel very fit and very accurate. We've been working on different things in the gym. He's tall, a southpaw and a defensive fighter. That always is a challenge.

"But I've never met a challenge I couldn't defeat, I've never met a mountain I couldn't climb and I've never met a man I couldn't defeat - and he's no exception."

More TYSON FURY News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: tyson fury boxing las vegas
Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 3:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue