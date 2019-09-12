Fury: I've trained as hard as ever for Wallin

Fury and Wallin will put their unbeaten records on the line in a heavyweight battle at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday (September 14).

The Brit is a firm favourite to beat Wallin as he eyes a rematch with Deontay Wilder following their contentious draw in Los Angeles last year.

Former WBA, WBO and IBF champion Fury, who wore a wrestling mask and Mexican colours to a public workout on Wednesday ahead of Mexican Independence Day weekend, said he is not taking Wallin lightly.

. @Tyson_Fury and Wallin face off ahead of their showdown on Saturday here in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/kvYXGARWEL — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) September 11, 2019

Fury said: "I don't underestimate anybody. I give everybody the ultimate respect. Even if I'm fighting a guy that has had 20 fights and lost 20, I will train for him like he's had 20 knockouts in a row. I never fail to prepare.

"I've trained hard for this fight, as hard as I trained for Wilder, as hard I've trained for anybody. I've not overlooked him.

"I've been in America for five weeks training, I was in Spain for two weeks before that and I was training at home for two weeks before that.

"I'm as strong as I've ever been, I feel very fit and very accurate. We've been working on different things in the gym. He's tall, a southpaw and a defensive fighter. That always is a challenge.

"But I've never met a challenge I couldn't defeat, I've never met a mountain I couldn't climb and I've never met a man I couldn't defeat - and he's no exception."