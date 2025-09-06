More sports Pierre Gasly Signs Contract Extension With Alpine Until 2028 Amid Team Changes Pierre Gasly has extended his contract with Alpine until 2028, expressing optimism about the team's future changes, including a switch to a Mercedes power unit. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 16:26 [IST]

Pierre Gasly has extended his contract with Alpine for two more years. Originally set to stay until 2026, the new agreement keeps him with the team until 2028. Gasly, who joined Alpine in 2023, has secured two podiums since then at the Dutch Grand Prix in 2023 and the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2024. His sole Formula One victory was at the Italian Grand Prix in 2020 with AlphaTauri.

Alpine is preparing for significant changes next season, including switching to a Mercedes power unit. Gasly is optimistic about these developments. "I'm thrilled to commit my long-term future to Alpine," he stated. Driving for a French team holds special significance for him as a Frenchman, adding to his pride and motivation.

Gasly expressed that since joining in 2023, he has felt that Alpine is the right place for his future ambitions. He highlighted Flavio Briatore's support and François Provost's dedication to the Formula One project as key factors in his decision. The people at Enstone also played a crucial role in making this choice feel natural.

The French driver is eager to remain part of Alpine's journey and aims to achieve their shared goals of winning races and championships. "We're all in this together," Gasly remarked, looking forward to continuing this special story with the team.

Gasly's commitment reflects his belief in Alpine's potential and his desire to contribute significantly to its success. The extension of his contract signifies mutual trust between him and the team, setting a strong foundation for their future endeavors together.