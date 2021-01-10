English
Gautam Gambhir inaugurates football field in Trilokpuri

By Pti

New Delhi, Jan 10: East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday inaugurated a professional football field in Ambedkar Sports Complex in Trilokpuri area of his constituency.

The field, measuring 30 meters by 50 meters, has been overlaid with a 50-mm thick artificial turf.

Gambhir, who used his Local Area Development fund to develop the football ground, said talent and ability are given by god without discrimination but many gifted individuals are unable to achieve their true potential due to a lack of resources.

"In my cricketing career, I never had to face any lack of resources but there were many other talented people who had to face a lot of hardships. I want to make sure that even people with limited resources get the best infrastructure and facilities," said the former world cup winning cricketer.

"If we want our kids to make our country proud in other sports too, we have to invest in them today. Building sports infrastructure has been one of my poll promises and I intend to fulfill it completely," he said.

Gambhir was also involved in redeveloping the Yamuna Sports Complex by building a new cricket ground, and basketball and badminton courts.

Story first published: Sunday, January 10, 2021, 19:13 [IST]
