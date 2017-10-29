Ghosal advances to the main draw in Qatar

Bengaluru/Doha, October 29: India's Saurav Ghosal stormed into the main draw of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour Qatar Classic tournament with a facile 11-6, 11-3, 11-6 win over Kuwait's Ammar in Tamimi in the second qualifying round.

The world No.26 will take on England's Daryl Selby in the main draw which starts on Sunday (October 29). The tournament will conclude on November 3.

DRAW: Selby v Ghosal, Farag v Fathi, Cuskelly v Au, MoShorbagy v Simpson, Matthew v Kandra, Castagnet v Clyne, Pilley v Waller, Rosner v Yip — Qatar Classic (@QCsquash) October 28, 2017

At the newly-laid glass courts of Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Ghosal was hardly stretched as he just took 29 minutes see off his opponent.

Coming into the $165,000 prize-money tournament with a rich vein of form which saw him reach his career-best PSA World Tour semifinal at the at the Channel VAS Championships at St George's Hill in Weybridge, Ghosal continued from where he left off in England with a sterling display in the Qatari capital.

Meanwhile, England's Adrian Waller and Germany's Raphael Kandra produced the only upsets as they overcame the seedings to down Omar Abdel Meguid and Nicolas Mueller, respectively, to secure their place in the main draw of Qatar Classic, which is the second PSA World Series event of the 2017/18 season.

Up against the No.3 seed Meguid, Waller showed impressive composure to come through a crucial third game tie-break that set him up for the 3-1 win and he will face Australian Cameron Pilley in the main draw.

Sandra meanwhile was equally impressive as he twice withstood an onslaught from Mueller to come through a tough five-game affair and earn a place against England's Nick Matthew - the three-time World Champion who will ll be making his last appearance at the Qatar event this week.

Elsewhere there were wins for Hong Kong duo of Tsz Fung Yip and Leo Au with Scotland's Alan Clyne England's Chris Simpson complting the line-up of qualifiers along with Ghosal.

Results: 2017 Qatar Classic 2017 - Qualifying Finals (prefix denotes seedings)

Alan Clyne (SCO) 3-0 Eain Yow Ng (MAS) 3-0: 11-4, 11-2, 13-11 (31m)

Tsz Fung Yip (HKG) 3-2 Charles Sharpes (ENG) 3-2: 11-5, 8-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-8 (77m)

Karim Ali Fathi (EGY) 3-1 Campbell Grayson (NZL) 3-1: 11-7, 6-11, 11-9, 11-5 (55m)

Adrian Waller (ENG) 3-1 Omar Abdel Meguid (EGY) 3-1: 11-2, 7-11, 12-10, 11-9 (47m)

Raphael Kandra (GER) 3-2 Nicolas Mueller (SUI) 3-2: 13-11, 7-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11- (61m)

Leo Au (HKG) 3-1 Richie Fallows (ENG) 3-1: 9-11, 11-4, 11-7, 11-1 (51m)

Chris Simpson (ENG) 3-0 Declan James (ENG) 3-0: 13-11, 11-9, 11-6 (57m)

Saurav Ghosal (IND) 3-0 Ammar Al Tamimi (KUW) 3-0: 11-6, 11-3, 11-6 (29m)