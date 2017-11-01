Ghosal's campaign in Qatar Classic squash ends

Bengaluru/Doha, November 1: India's campaign in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour's Qatar Classic ended after national champion Saurav Ghosal went down to Peru's Diego Elias 8-11, 6-11, 9-11 in the pre-quarterfinal stage.

At the newly-laid glass-courts of the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Elias, the former junior world champion proved too good for Ghosal in the 38-minute encounter.

Next up for Elias is the world No.1 Gregory Gaultier of France who beat Egypt's Zahed Mohamed 11-5, 11-6, 11-8.

Meanwhile, there as a major upset when world and defending Karim Abdel Gawad suffered a surprise second-round defeat at the hands of German Simon Rosner.

Gawad, who beat compatriot Mohamed El Shorbagy in the title decider here twelve months ago, was off the pace in the early exchanges as the 29-year-old from Paderborn attacked at will to take the first two games and establish a commanding lead.

And the world No.12 then showed impressive mental composure to withstand a huge onslaught from Gawad, recovering from dropping the third game, to come through 11-7, 11-8, 3-11, 11-9 and seal a significant win that sees him record his first-ever victory over a top-four player at a major PSA World Series event.

"I had to be like a man possessed to come through," said Rosner, who will now face another Egyptian, Marwan El Shorbay, for a place in the semifinals in the bottom half of a draw that will also see Tarek Momen and 37-year-old Nick Matthew face-off.

Elsewhere, the top half of the draw will see two-time tournament champion Mohamed El Shorbagy face Ali Farag for the third time in three events.

Results

Gregory Gaultier (FRA) bt Zahed Mohamed (EGY) 3-0: 11-5, 11-6, 11-8 (47m)

Diego Elias (PER) bt Saurav Ghosal (IND) 3-0: 11-8, 11-6, 11-9 (38m)

Ali Farag (EGY) bt Leo Au (HKG) 3-0: 11-2, 11-6, 11-6 (26m)

Mohamed ElShorbagy (EGY) bt Fares Dessouky (EGY) 3-0: 11-9, 14-12, 11-8 (51m)

Nick Matthew (ENG) bt Mathieu Castagnet (FRA) 3-0: 13-11, 11-9, 11-3 (47m)

Tarek Momen (EGY) bt Cameron Pilley (AUS) 3-2: 8-11, 11-6, 11-5, 10-12, 11-7 (82m)

Marwan ElShorbagy (EGY) bt Omar Mosaad (EGY) 3-1: 11-6, 11-8, 7-11, 11-4 (45m)

Simon Rösner (GER) bt Karim Abdel Gawad (EGY) 3-1: 11-7, 11-8, 3-11, 11-9 (57m)

Quarter-final line-up:

Gregory Gaultier (FRA) v Diego Elias (PER)

Ali Farag (EGY) v Mohamed ElShorbagy (EGY)

Nick Matthew (ENG) v Tarek Momen (EGY)

Marwan ElShorbagy (EGY) v Simon Rösner (GER)