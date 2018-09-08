Ghosal storms into China Open semis, Chinappa bows out

World No.12 Ghosal, who got a bye in the opening round of the tournament being held at the glass court of the Peninsula Shanghai and SECA Academy, got the better of Germany's Raphael Kandra, coming from a game down to win it 7-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7.

For a place in the final, Ghosal will be up against world No.13 Mohamed Abouelghar after the Egyptian stunned France's third seed and 2015 China Open champion Gregory Gaultier 12-10, 7-11, 11-4, 6-11, 11-8.

.@SauravGhosal has beaten @raphkandra to reach the semi-finals of the China Open!



Find out what the Indian No.1 had to say 👇https://t.co/cs5Qkgljnl #squash pic.twitter.com/EDaxhMhVOa — PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) September 7, 2018

Ghosal got his game going in the second though as he began to move Kandra away from the 'T' and he took the next three games without reply to move to within one win of the final.

"They were tough conditions but you have to adapt the best you can and find solutions and I'm glad today I managed to find those solutions to win," said Ghosal.

"I've had a really good summer and I've done a lot a work. The Asian Games didn't quite go according to plan... But you've got to put the work in and you have to believe it will manifest itself at some point.

"I just have to keep my head down and mentally be on it as long as I can and hopefully the squash will flow."

Top seed Simon Rösner and New Zealand's World No.10 Paul Coll will go head-to-head in the other men's semifinal after they claimed respective victories over Welshman Joel Makin and Qatar's Abdulla Mohd Al Tamimi.

The tournament is the first PSA World Tour Gold event ever to take place under the new PSA tour structure - which came into effect on August 1.

Meanwhile, Chinappa crashed out of the tournament after going down 3-11, 5-11, 9-11 to France's fifth seed Camille Serme.

Two other Indians had crashed out in the opening round itself. Dipika Pallikal Karthik fell to Malaysia's eight-time world champion Nicol David, while Harinder Pal Sandhu went down to Al Tamimi.

Serme will take on world No.1 Nour El Sherbini in the semifinal while the other last-four tie will be an all Egyptian affair with Raneem El Welily taking on Nour El Tayeb.

(With inputs from PSA)