Coronavirus: Giannis Antetokounmpo pledges $100,000 to Fiserv Forum staff

By Patric Ridge
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo has pledged $100,000 to arena and support staff at the Fiserv Forum after the NBA season was put on hold.

LA, March 13: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has matched Kevin Love and donated $100,000 to support the staff at the Fiserv Forum following the suspension of the NBA season.

The NBA was put on hold on Wednesday after Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the Utah Jazz's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Gobert's team-mate Donovan Mitchell has since confirmed he has contracted the virus, while the NCAA has cancelled March Madness in response to the pandemic.

NBA suspends season after Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

On Thursday, Cleveland Cavaliers' Love pledged $100,000 to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse support staff, who would be impacted by the suspension.

Antetokounmpo has now followed suit, donating the same amount to staff at the Bucks' Fiserv Forum home.

"It's bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my team-mates' lives easier," Antetokounmpo said in a Twitter post.

"Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together!"

On Friday, president Donald Trump officially declared a national emergency in the United States, where there have been just under 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 2:50 [IST]
