Giannis makes history in Bucks win, Pelicans eclipse Suns

Reigning MVP Antetokounmpo posted his second triple-double of the season via 24 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists on Thursday.

Antetokounmpo became the first Bucks player with a 20-point, 15-rebound and 15-assist game.

Pelicans spoil George's Clippers debut, Giannis powers Bucks

Bucks team-mate Eric Bledsoe added 30 points and six assists as Milwaukee improved to 12-3 for the season following six straight wins.

The best from The Greek Freak's triple-double: 24 PTS | 19 REB | 15 AST | 3 STL pic.twitter.com/Dt13Izy7aO — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 22, 2019

The Trail Blazers – playing without Damian Lillard – lost their third consecutive game, despite a game-high 37 points from CJ McCollum.

After scoring 10 points on debut, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans upstaged the Phoenix Suns 124-121 on the road.

Brandon Ingram (28), JJ Redick (26) and Jrue Holiday (23) combined for 77 points in Phoenix, where the Pelicans extended their winning streak to three games.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Suns with 25 points, while Devin Booker had 19 of his own.

Rockets at Clippers

On a day the Los Angeles Lakers travel to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Boston Celtics take on the Denver Nuggets and the Philadelphia 76ers host the slumping San Antonio Spurs, Friday's showdown in Los Angeles stands out. Barring anymore load management, it will be the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard and Paul George against Houston Rockets pair James Harden and Russell Westbrook.