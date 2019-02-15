English

Spieth tied for lead at rain-hit Genesis Open

By Opta
Jordan Spieth managed to get to five under through 12 holes
California, February 15: Rain shortened and stopped the first round of the Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club, but Jordan Spieth pushed into a tie for the lead on Thursday (February 14).

Weather caused a suspension during the morning in a delay lasting seven hours and players were then unable to finish their rounds as the rain picked up and darkness fell on Pacific Palisades, California.

But Spieth and Sung Kang managed to get to five under through 12 and 14 holes respectively to be in a tie for the lead.

Spieth, who is without a win since the 2017 Open Championship, produced five birdies in his round.

Patrick Rodgers and Jimmy Walker are one stroke back in a tie for third place. Tony Finau and J.T. Poston round out the top five at three under.

Bubba Watson, the 2018 champion, is tied for 34th place after going even par through 13 holes.

The morning group still has a few holes to play. No player was able to complete their round on Thursday and the afternoon groups have yet to even start at the tournament.

Some notable names that will finally take the course on Friday include Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy.

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 8:10 [IST]
