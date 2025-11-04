When will Lionel Messi come to Kerala with Argentina? Minister provides New Date

More sports Vani Kapoor, Amandeep Drall And Sneha Singh Compete In 14th Leg Of Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour The 14th Leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour sees Vani Kapoor, Amandeep Drall, and Sneha Singh among the top competitors at Ram Bagh Golf Club in Jaipur. With significant wins this season, they aim for further success in this penultimate event. By Mykhel Team Updated: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 19:27 [IST]

The Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour returns to the Ram Bagh Golf Club after a six-week break for its 14th leg. This event is crucial as it marks the penultimate tournament of the season. The competition features top players, including Vani Kapoor, Amandeep Drall, and Sneha Singh, who have each won multiple titles this year.

Vani Kapoor leads the Hero Order of Merit with four victories this season. She has also secured two runner-up positions in her ten appearances. Her performance has been impressive as she balances her participation between the domestic tour and the Ladies European Tour.

Amandeep Drall and Sneha Singh have each claimed two wins this season. They join a field of 36 players, including five amateurs, competing for a prize pool of Rs.16 lakh. The tournament is significant for many players still seeking their first win of the season.

Other notable participants include Jasmine Shekar, Neha Tripathi, Ridhima Dilawari, Seher Atwal, Durga Nittur, and Khushi Khanijau. These players are part of the Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI) and compete alongside men in the IGPL Tour.

The amateur contingent comprises Saanvi Somu, Anvvi Dahhiya, Eti Chaudhary, Riya Jadon, and Shiksha Jain. Their participation adds an exciting dynamic to the competition as they tee off against seasoned professionals.

The tournament's opening round features various groups starting at different times. Notable pairings include Snigdha Goswami with Jahaanvie Walia and Vidhatri Urs at 8:00 am; Neha Tripathi with Smriti Bhargav and Seher Atwal at 8:10 am; and Ridhima Dilawari with Nayanika Sanga and Vani Kapoor at 9:05 am.

Tee Times Overview

Other groups include Anvitha Narender with Astha Madan and Yaalisai Verma at 8:20 am; Agrima Manral with Karishma Govind and Eti Chaudhary at 8:30 am; Anvvi Dahhiya with Jasmine Shekar and Vrinda Yadav at 8:45 am; Saanvi Somu with Anisha Agarwalla and Amandeep Drall at 8:55 am.

Sneha Singh will play alongside Jahanvi Bakshi and Khushi Khanijau at 9:40 am. The final group tees off at 10:00 am featuring Khushi, Ananya Garg, and Rhea Jha.

This leg is pivotal as it sets the stage for the final showdown in Leg-15. With only two events left in the season, players are eager to secure victories or improve their standings on the tour leaderboard.