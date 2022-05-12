Gustavo Balart wants his shot at the ONE Strawweight World Championship

While grappling is the Cuban's field of expertise, the former Olympic wrestler scored a unanimous decision victory with his striking. He constantly made Saruta pay by landing kicks and combinations whenever his Japanese foe pressed forward.

"I went into this fight focused. I studied [Saruta], found his gaps, and focused my fight on boxing as we are both [grapplers], so there was no need to test our strengths in that aspect," the 35-year-old competitor said to ONEFC.com.

The victory elevated "El Gladiador" Balart to the number four spot in the ONE strawweight contender rankings. It's the first time he entered the classification, and he intends to continue his climb.

Being a ranked contender means that his dream of becoming a ONE World Champion is now within reach. But as his ascent continues, Balart knows that the opposition will be more formidable.

He awaits the winner of the inevitable showdown between top-ranked contender Jarred "The Monkey God" Brooks and current World Champion Joshua "The Passion" Pacio. Balart would like to face the winner of that contest in the future.

"I don't care about a name or who has the World Title. I only care about that belt, and whoever has it must be my next opponent. I hope it's soon," the Florida-based fighter said.

Balart's latest victory puts him on a two-fight winning streak. He defeated Ryuto Sawada at ONE: BATTLEGROUND last July before dominating Saruta. He hopes that his next victory will be for the World Title.

Owning that crown will make all the sacrifices he's made throughout his career, including leaving his wife and daughters in Cuba to train at American Top Team, well worth it.

But beyond personal achievement, he would also like to become the first Cuban World Champion in mixed martial arts.

"I want to tell my people that I will not let them down, and I will be the first Cuban champion in ONE Championship," he said.

ONE returns to action with ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot.

Source: Media Release