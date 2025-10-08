More sports Hero Women’s Indian Open 2025: England’s Mimi Rhodes Reflects on Dream Rookie Season and India Debut By Avinash Sharma Published: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 16:15 [IST]

Gurugram, Oct 8: When Mimi Rhodes turned professional in September 2024, few could have predicted how swiftly she would rise through the ranks of women's golf. At just 23 years old, the English golfer has already achieved what many players spend years chasing - consistency, composure, and credibility on the Ladies European Tour (LET).

Her breakout season began in March 2025, when she captured her maiden LET title at the Ford Women's NSW Open in Wollongong, Australia. The victory was remarkable not only because it was her first but also because she shot a course-record 62 in the second round - a performance that instantly marked her as a player of rare promise.

A month later, Rhodes followed it up with a one-shot victory at the Joburg Ladies Open in South Africa, climbing to the top of the LET Order of Merit standings. Then came her third win, the Dutch Ladies Open, in May - making her one of only a handful of rookies in tour history to secure three titles in their debut season.

As she arrives in India for the Hero Women's Indian Open 2025 - her first-ever visit to the country - Rhodes brings with her not just confidence, but curiosity and humility. In a chat with myKhel, the Taunton-born athlete talks about her journey, mindset, and what it means to compete at the DLF Golf & Country Club in Gurugram.

On what brought her to India and the excitement around the event

Making her Indian debut, Rhodes says she was drawn as much by the challenge as by the experience of exploring a new culture.

"I think it's the excitement of going to a new country and seeing a new culture. I've never played here, so it's interesting - it's an interesting place to play," she said.

"I also just like playing every week that I can. I don't like taking breaks from competitive golf because I think the more I play in competition, the better I get. And yeah, I was just interested to come here and see what all the excitement was about."

On her mindset coming into the Hero Women's Indian Open

Balancing curiosity with focus, Rhodes admits she has tried to maintain her usual pre-tournament discipline - even as she embraces the thrill of playing in unfamiliar surroundings.

"Honestly, a lot of excitement, especially playing in a new country," she said. "But I still have to take the same preparation and make sure that I'm focused and getting in my practice and not spending too much time in Delhi and adventuring around.

Making sure I'm staying in the right mindset and practising, getting ready for the tournament. But yeah, it's just exciting to be here in a new culture and experience something out of my comfort zone."

On her first impressions of the DLF Golf & Country Club

The DLF Golf & Country Club, designed by Gary Player, is renowned for its tight fairways and punishing rough - and this year's rain has added another layer of difficulty. Rhodes, however, relishes the challenge.

"The course - it's tough. You have to place yourself really well off the tee. The rough is long, but I really like it. The layout is really interesting. Every hole is different," she observed.

"You have to think about your shot off the tee. And the rain has helped us as players because I heard the course was really tough last year and it was dry. So it's nice to have shots stopping on the greens. But it's supposed to be sunny, so the course will definitely change. So I just have to make sure I adapt my game."

On what will be key to success at DLF

Rhodes points out that patience, decision-making, and adaptability will be crucial at a course that punishes rash play. "There are some tough pin positions because the greens are quite undulating. So making sure which greens to attack and which not to. There are specific holes you have to play for middle of the green and par. So just stay patient," she remarks.

On her incredible start to life on the Ladies European Tour

Three wins in a rookie season would surprise most, and Rhodes admits she didn't expect success to come so early - though she could sense it building.

"Yeah, definitely a surprise to win three in my first year. But I could feel a win coming.

I definitely didn't expect this first year, but I'm very grateful it's gone my way so far and hopefully I can stay at the top for the end of the year," she adds with a smile.

On what has worked for her this season

Behind the composed exterior lies hours of grind. Rhodes credits her work on her short game and putting as the turning points of her season. "A lot of short game practice. I've realised that I'm not afraid anymore of missing any greens. So I can attack and be aggressive, which I play better when I am," she explained.

"I've worked really hard on my putting. So now I know when I'm out there, I can hold the putts."

On dealing with close finishes and pressure

All three of Rhodes' victories have come by narrow margins - proof of her mental resilience. She says leading brings a different kind of pressure, one she's still learning to master.

"In the past, I preferred chasing the leader, but in my wins, I've been the one ahead. So it's been interesting to make those changes and understand my feelings and emotions under pressure," she said.

"But it definitely feels rewarding to know that I can get it done under pressure."

On her hole-in-one moment at the AIG

Rhodes has not one but two holes-in-one this season - the latest coming at the AIG Women's Open, one of golf's most prestigious stages. "Yeah (laughs), it was my second hole-in-one for the year, so it was really exciting and to have it at a major where my whole family was watching close to home," she recalled.

"It was a huge excitement and it was the last round on the fifth hole, so it was really exciting to share it with my family. It definitely helped my score out that day, so it never hurts to have a hole in one, but yeah, I was very grateful."

On her early success and staying grounded

For someone who has already achieved so much so soon, Rhodes is conscious of the importance of perspective. She sees early success not as validation, but as motivation to keep working harder.

"I think it's a really good start to my first year. I haven't really put that much pressure on myself, but I think winning so early on in my career kind of shows other people that I can do it.

I can keep doing it, and having it in my first year also shows that I can compete with the best players in the world," she said. "I'd like to get over onto the LPGA and experience tour out there."

On how she approaches different courses and conditions

Adapting quickly to new layouts and climates has been key to Rhodes' success. She says she tries to treat every week as a fresh start, focusing on rhythm rather than expectation.

"I go into every week open-minded, not expecting to win or thinking about last week when I won," she said. "When you win, everything comes together at the same time and you've just got to be grateful."

On her golf journey and early life

Before her LET breakthrough, Rhodes' golfing journey began in Spain, where she grew up before moving to England. Encouraged but never pressured by her golfing grandmother, she developed a love for the game on her own terms.

"I actually grew up in Spain. So I've been living there since I was four and then moved over to England where I learned how to play golf," she said. "My grandma was a really good golfer and she never pushed me into it. It was just a natural thing to grow into.

It was really fun as a young girl to start something new. There weren't many young girls at the time who were playing and practising as intense. So it was quite tough at the beginning but it was nice to have my grandparents who could teach me. Now I've moved back to Spain which is where my home base is and it's a nice place to practise."

On her plans to explore India beyond golf

Between rounds and practice sessions, Rhodes hopes to get a glimpse of India's culture - even if a trip to the Taj Mahal might have to wait.

"Yeah, I really wanted to go see the Taj Mahal, but I got told it's really far away and tomorrow I have to do some practice," she laughed. "So maybe go into Delhi because it's closer and experience some of the food there and yeah, just get to see a bit more of India."

As she tees off at the Hero Women's Indian Open 2025, the English arrives as one of golf's most exciting young names - calm, confident, and ready to keep writing her story one round at a time.