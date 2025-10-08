Hero Women’s Indian Open 2025: England’s Mimi Rhodes Reflects on Dream Rookie Season and India Debut

Gurugram, Oct 8: When Mimi Rhodes turned professional in September 2024, few could have predicted how swiftly she would rise through the ranks of women's golf. At just 23 years old, the English golfer has already achieved what many players spend years chasing - consistency, composure, and credibility on the Ladies European Tour (LET).
Her breakout season began in March 2025, when she captured her maiden LET title at the Ford Women's NSW Open in Wollongong, Australia. The victory was remarkable not only because it was her first but also because she shot a course-record 62 in the second round - a performance that instantly marked her as a player of rare promise.
A month later, Rhodes followed it up with a one-shot victory at the Joburg Ladies Open in South Africa, climbing to the top of the LET Order of Merit standings. Then came her third win, the Dutch Ladies Open, in May - making her one of only a handful of rookies in tour history to secure three titles in their debut season.
As she arrives in India for the Hero Women's Indian Open 2025 - her first-ever visit to the country - Rhodes brings with her not just confidence, but curiosity and humility. In a chat with myKhel, the Taunton-born athlete talks about her journey, mindset, and what it means to compete at the DLF Golf & Country Club in Gurugram.
Making her Indian debut, Rhodes says she was drawn as much by the challenge as by the experience of exploring a new culture.
"I
think
it's
the
excitement
of
going
to
a
new
country
and
seeing
a
new
culture.
I've
never
played
here,
so
it's
interesting
-
it's
an
interesting
place
to
play," she
said.
"I also just like playing every week that I can. I don't like taking breaks from competitive golf because I think the more I play in competition, the better I get. And yeah, I was just interested to come here and see what all the excitement was about."
Balancing curiosity with focus, Rhodes admits she has tried to maintain her usual pre-tournament discipline - even as she embraces the thrill of playing in unfamiliar surroundings.
"Honestly,
a
lot
of
excitement,
especially
playing
in
a
new
country," she
said.
"But
I
still
have
to
take
the
same
preparation
and
make
sure
that
I'm
focused
and
getting
in
my
practice
and
not
spending
too
much
time
in
Delhi
and
adventuring
around.
Making sure I'm staying in the right mindset and practising, getting ready for the tournament. But yeah, it's just exciting to be here in a new culture and experience something out of my comfort zone."
The DLF Golf & Country Club, designed by Gary Player, is renowned for its tight fairways and punishing rough - and this year's rain has added another layer of difficulty. Rhodes, however, relishes the challenge.
"The course - it's tough. You have to place yourself really well off the tee. The rough is long, but I really like it. The layout is really interesting. Every hole is different," she observed.
"You have to think about your shot off the tee. And the rain has helped us as players because I heard the course was really tough last year and it was dry. So it's nice to have shots stopping on the greens. But it's supposed to be sunny, so the course will definitely change. So I just have to make sure I adapt my game."
Rhodes points out that patience, decision-making, and adaptability will be crucial at a course that punishes rash play. "There are some tough pin positions because the greens are quite undulating. So making sure which greens to attack and which not to. There are specific holes you have to play for middle of the green and par. So just stay patient," she remarks.
Three wins in a rookie season would surprise most, and Rhodes admits she didn't expect success to come so early - though she could sense it building.
"Yeah,
definitely
a
surprise
to
win
three
in
my
first
year.
But
I
could
feel
a
win
coming.
I definitely didn't expect this first year, but I'm very grateful it's gone my way so far and hopefully I can stay at the top for the end of the year," she adds with a smile.
Behind the composed exterior lies hours of grind. Rhodes credits her work on her short game and putting as the turning points of her season. "A lot of short game practice. I've realised that I'm not afraid anymore of missing any greens. So I can attack and be aggressive, which I play better when I am," she explained.
"I've worked really hard on my putting. So now I know when I'm out there, I can hold the putts."
All three of Rhodes' victories have come by narrow margins - proof of her mental resilience. She says leading brings a different kind of pressure, one she's still learning to master.
"In
the
past,
I
preferred
chasing
the
leader,
but
in
my
wins,
I've
been
the
one
ahead.
So
it's
been
interesting
to
make
those
changes
and
understand
my
feelings
and
emotions
under
pressure,"
she
said.
"But it definitely feels rewarding to know that I can get it done under pressure."
Rhodes has not one but two holes-in-one this season - the latest coming at the AIG Women's Open, one of golf's most prestigious stages. "Yeah (laughs), it was my second hole-in-one for the year, so it was really exciting and to have it at a major where my whole family was watching close to home," she recalled.
"It was a huge excitement and it was the last round on the fifth hole, so it was really exciting to share it with my family. It definitely helped my score out that day, so it never hurts to have a hole in one, but yeah, I was very grateful."
For someone who has already achieved so much so soon, Rhodes is conscious of the importance of perspective. She sees early success not as validation, but as motivation to keep working harder.
"I think it's a really good start to my first year. I haven't really put that much pressure on myself, but I think winning so early on in my career kind of shows other people that I can do it.
I can keep doing it, and having it in my first year also shows that I can compete with the best players in the world," she said. "I'd like to get over onto the LPGA and experience tour out there."
Adapting quickly to new layouts and climates has been key to Rhodes' success. She says she tries to treat every week as a fresh start, focusing on rhythm rather than expectation.
"I go into every week open-minded, not expecting to win or thinking about last week when I won," she said. "When you win, everything comes together at the same time and you've just got to be grateful."
Before her LET breakthrough, Rhodes' golfing journey began in Spain, where she grew up before moving to England. Encouraged but never pressured by her golfing grandmother, she developed a love for the game on her own terms.
"I
actually
grew
up
in
Spain.
So
I've
been
living
there
since
I
was
four
and
then
moved
over
to
England
where
I
learned
how
to
play
golf,"
she
said.
"My
grandma
was
a
really
good
golfer
and
she
never
pushed
me
into
it.
It
was
just
a
natural
thing
to
grow
into.
It was really fun as a young girl to start something new. There weren't many young girls at the time who were playing and practising as intense. So it was quite tough at the beginning but it was nice to have my grandparents who could teach me. Now I've moved back to Spain which is where my home base is and it's a nice place to practise."
Between rounds and practice sessions, Rhodes hopes to get a glimpse of India's culture - even if a trip to the Taj Mahal might have to wait.
"Yeah, I really wanted to go see the Taj Mahal, but I got told it's really far away and tomorrow I have to do some practice," she laughed. "So maybe go into Delhi because it's closer and experience some of the food there and yeah, just get to see a bit more of India."
As she tees off at the Hero Women's Indian Open 2025, the English arrives as one of golf's most exciting young names - calm, confident, and ready to keep writing her story one round at a time.