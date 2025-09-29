IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Final: Who Was India Supposed To Receive Trophy From Amid Mohsin Naqvi Boycott?

Hero Women's Indian Open 2025: Global Stars and Record Prize Purse Take Center Stage
Published: Monday, September 29, 2025

oi-Avinash Sharma

Gurugram, Sep 29: The Hero Women's Indian Open 2025 is set to tee off with its most formidable line-up yet, as top golf professionals from the Ladies European Tour (LET) converge at the iconic DLF Golf & Country Club from October 9-12.

Now in its 17th edition, the tournament has been elevated with an enhanced prize purse of USD $500,000, attracting a world-class field that promises a thrilling week of competition.

The schedule for this high-octane event is straightforward: four days of intense stroke play. The tournament officially begins on Thursday, October 9, and will culminate with the final round on Sunday, October 12, where a champion will be crowned and will take home a winner's share of $75,000. For the 15th time, the DLF Golf & Country Club will serve as the spectacular backdrop, a course widely regarded as the "Home of Indian Women's Golf."

This year's field is a veritable who's who of rising stars and established champions on the LET. Defending champion Liz Young of England will return to defend her title, but she faces a stiff challenge from a host of in-form players.

The roster includes current LET Order of Merit leader Mimi Rhodes and a number of players who have tasted victory multiple times on the 2025 LET season, such as Chiara Tamburlini, Alice Hewson, Shannon Tan, and Sara Kouskova. The field is also bolstered by teenage phenoms, most notably 16-year-old Canadian Anna Huang, who has already secured back-to-back victories this season.

Global Stars Set to Shine

Fans can look forward to a world-class international line-up led by:

Liz Young - Defending champion

Mimi Rhodes - Current LET Order of Merit leader

Anna Huang - 16-year-old Canadian prodigy with back-to-back LET wins in 2025

Chiara Tamburlini, Alice Hewson, Shannon Tan, and Sara Kouskova - all winners on the 2025 LET season

India's Finest Take the Stage

With multiple champions in the field, the 2025 edition is expected to be the most competitive in the tournament's history.

The Indian challenge is set to be led by a strong contingent of homegrown talent. Diksha Dagar, a consistent performer on the LET, will spearhead the charge alongside fellow professionals like Pranavi Urs, Tvesa Malik, and Avani Prashanth.

Flying the tricolour will be India's top golfers, including:

Diksha Dagar - LET winner

Pranavi Urs - rising international contender

Tvesa Malik - experienced performer on the LET

Avani Prashanth - one of India's brightest young stars

They will be joined by a group of emerging talents from the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour (Hero WPGT), which has served as the foundation for women's golf in India for nearly two decades. Supported by Hero MotoCorp, the WPGT continues to act as a pipeline for Indian golfers to graduate to the LET and beyond.

A Legacy of Champions

These players will be eager to leverage their home advantage and vie for the title, aiming to replicate Aditi Ashok's historic victory in 2016. The tournament also provides a crucial platform for emerging local players from the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) to test their skills against the world's best.

Beyond the competition, the Hero Women's Indian Open has a proud history of fostering legendary careers. Past winners like Yani Tseng, who went on to become the world's No. 1 golfer, and LPGA regular Pornanong Phatlum, a three-time champion of the event, underscore the tournament's role as a launchpad for future stars.

Since its inception in 2007, the Hero Women's Indian Open has produced winners who went on to become global icons. Past champions include:

Yani Tseng - World No. 1 and 2007 Indian Open champion

Pornanong Phatlum - only three-time winner of the event and LPGA Tour regular

Laura Davies - global legend and 2010 winner

Jasmine Suwannapura, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Caroline Hedwall, Aditi Ashok, Olivia Cowan, and Aline Krauter - all stars on the European and LPGA tours

With free admission, the Hero Women's Indian Open 2025 is an unmissable event for fans and families, offering a chance to witness the best of women's golf and be part of an event that continues to elevate the sport in India and around the globe.