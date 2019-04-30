Hima Das named in IAAF World Relays team

It may be recalled that Hima had dropped out midway through her 400M heats at the Asian Championships held at the Khalifa International Stadium due to lower back spasm and she was later ruled out of the women's 4x400M relay and mixed 4x400M relay races.

It is learnt that the coaches and officials of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) feel that Hima can recover by the time of the World Relays which is an important event as far as qualification for IAAF World Championships (to be held from September 28 to October 6 in Doha) and next year's Tokyo Olympics is concerned.

Indian Relay team All the best ..Do well .. pic.twitter.com/ourLmMjTKD — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) April 24, 2019

The AFI has named the same men's and women's 4x400M relay teams which featured in the Asian Championships for the World Relays also. Two members from each of the men's and women's 4x400M relay teams will be picked for the mixed 4x400M relay.

India's women 4x400M relay and mixed 4x400M relay teams had won a silver each in the Asian Championships while the men's 4x400M relay team was disqualified for a rule infringement after initially being declared as silver medal winner.

Teams for 4x400M IAAF World Relays:

Men: Muhammed Anas, Rajiv Arokia, Jeevan KS, Kunhu Muhammed, Jithu Baby, Alex Anthony

Women: Hima Das, MR Poovamma, VK Vismaya, Saritaben Gayakwad, Prachi, Sonia Baishya

