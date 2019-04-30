English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hima Das named in IAAF World Relays team

By
Hima Das
Hima Das is expected to recover in time for the IAAF World Relays.

New Delhi, April 30: Top quartermiler Hima Das was been named in India's women 4x400M relay team for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Relays, which begins in Yokohama, Japan on May 11, despite pulling out of the recent Asian Athletics Championships in Doha due to lower back pain.

It may be recalled that Hima had dropped out midway through her 400M heats at the Asian Championships held at the Khalifa International Stadium due to lower back spasm and she was later ruled out of the women's 4x400M relay and mixed 4x400M relay races.

It is learnt that the coaches and officials of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) feel that Hima can recover by the time of the World Relays which is an important event as far as qualification for IAAF World Championships (to be held from September 28 to October 6 in Doha) and next year's Tokyo Olympics is concerned.

The AFI has named the same men's and women's 4x400M relay teams which featured in the Asian Championships for the World Relays also. Two members from each of the men's and women's 4x400M relay teams will be picked for the mixed 4x400M relay.

India's women 4x400M relay and mixed 4x400M relay teams had won a silver each in the Asian Championships while the men's 4x400M relay team was disqualified for a rule infringement after initially being declared as silver medal winner.

Teams for 4x400M IAAF World Relays:

Men: Muhammed Anas, Rajiv Arokia, Jeevan KS, Kunhu Muhammed, Jithu Baby, Alex Anthony

Women: Hima Das, MR Poovamma, VK Vismaya, Saritaben Gayakwad, Prachi, Sonia Baishya

(With inputs from Agencies)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: FIO 0 - 1 SAS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 11:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue