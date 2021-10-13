Hima Das recovering after testing positive for COVID-19

The 21-year-old who had taken a a short break from athletics due to a hamstring injury, had returned to Patiala and was on course to resume her training ahead of the forthcoming national camp when she contracted the virus, reports Indian Express daily.

"Hima returned to Patiala on 10th. On 8th and 9th she was in Guwahati and she just had mild exhaustion. We thought it was nothing to worry about. She must have tested positive during compulsory tests at Patiala," a local coach as quoted as saying by the national daily.

Hima Das tests positive for COVID on return to camp at Patiala

⁦@AndrewAmsan⁩https://t.co/wo5XaTtoZ0 — Express Punjab (@iepunjab) October 12, 2021

One of the most exciting talents in Indian athletics, Hima had sustained a hamstring injury while running 100m heats during the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in the month of June.

Hima was forced to pull out of the 100M and 4x100m relay finals due to the injury. She ran in the 200M final but finished fifth and failed to make the Tokyo 2020 cut.

"I will miss my first Olympics due to untimely injury when I was close to achieve the qualification standard in my new event 100m and 200m," Hima had posted then on her Twitter handle.

"I would like to thank my coaches, support staff and my teammates for their continuous support. But I will make a strong comeback and looking forward to Commonwealth Games 2022, Asian Games 2022 and World Championship 2022.

Hima burst onto the scene after winning 400m gold in the World Junior Championships in Finland in 2018. Besides winning an individual 400m silver, she was also a part of gold-winning women's 4x400m relay and mixed 4x400m relay teams in the 2018 Asian Games.

Known as Dhing Express, earlier this year, Hima, was formally presented with the letter of appointment to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Assam.

The international sprinter was presented with the letter by the then Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Hima's appointment came under the Integrated Sports Policy of the state government as she was handed over the letter at a programme held at Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati.

(With inputs from Agencies)