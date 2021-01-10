Hornets' Ball becomes youngest triple-double scorer in NBA history, Suns move to 7-3

Los Angeles, January 10: LaMelo Ball created history in the Charlotte Hornets’ 113-105 win against the Atlanta Hawks by becoming the youngster player of all time to score a triple-double.
The first round rookie announced his arrival in the NBA after coming off the bench to post 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a dazzling 31 minutes on court.
Terry Rozier added 23 points and PJ Washington posted 22 points to help Charlotte improve to 5-5 as the Hawks rallied with De'Andre Hunter scoring 20 points but fall to to 4-5.
Mikal Bridges starred and six players hit double figures as the Phoenix Suns advanced to 7-3 in the Western Conference with a 125-117 win over the Indiana Pacers.
Bridges led the scoring with a career-high 34 points as the Pacers fell to 6-3 in the Eastern Conference despite Domantas Sabonis' 28 points and 22 rebounds.
Earlier in the day, a threadbare Philadelphia 76ers fell to 7-3 after losing 115-113 to the Denver Nuggets as coach Doc Rivers had only seven players available due injury and COVID-19 protocols.
Spurs extend winning streak in OT thriller
DeMar DeRozan posted 38 points as the San Antonio Spurs made it three straight wins and improved to 5-4 with a dramatic 125-122 overtime triumph over the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves.
In a battle of two teams with winning records, Khris Middleton top scored with 27 points as the Milwaukee Bucks moved to 6-4 with a 100-90 triumph over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who drop to 5-5.
Jimmy Butler’s double-double (26 points, 10 rebounds) and Tyler Herro’s 31 points fired the Miami Heat to a 128-124 win over the Washington Wizards as Russell Westbrook missed out with a quad injury.
CJ McCollum shined in the Portland Trail Blazers' 125-99 victory over the Sacremento Kings, scoring 37 points to jump to 10th place on the list of the franchise's all-time leading points scorers.
Doncic's triple-double leads Mavericks past Magic
Luka Doncic stole the show with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as the Dallas Mavericks powered up to beat the Orlando Magic 112-98, while Tim Hardaway Jr scored a best-ever 36 points.
Saturday's results
Philadelphia 76ers 103-115 Denver Nuggets
Washington Wizards 124-128 Miami Heat
Indiana Pacers 117-125 Phoenix Suns
Charlotte Hornets 113-105 Atlanta Hawks
Minnesota Timberwolves 122-125 San Antonio Spurs
Milwaukee Bucks 100-90 Cleveland Cavaliers
Dallas Mavericks 112-98 Orlando Magic
Sacremento Kings 99-125 Portland Trail Blazers
Sunday Action
James Harden's 3-4 Houston Rockets will aim to build on a big win over the Orlando Magic when they host LeBron James and the defending champions and division leaders, the 7-3 Los Angeles Lakers.
