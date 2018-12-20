English

James Harden reflects on 'pretty cool' record-breaking evening for the Rockets

By Opta
Houston Rockets star James Harden
Los Angeles, December 20: James Harden described the Houston Rockets' record-breaking three-point performance against the Washington Wizards as "pretty cool".

The Rockets drained 26 efforts from beyond the arc in Wednesday's 136-118 rout at the Toyota Center, with Michael Carter-Williams nailing the landmark effort with 31.1 seconds left in the game.

With the record in sight, the home-court crowd chanted "three" while the Rockets' starters, who were now on the bench, were also urging their team-mates to take the opportunities to shoot threes.

Speaking about the history-making evening, Harden said: "It's pretty cool to be part of it.

"You're in the history books."

Chris Paul cast aside his recent shooting difficulties with five of nine three-point efforts made, contributing 21 points and eight assists to his side's cause.

"Man, it was fun," Paul said. "It wasn't no disrespect at all to Washington or whatnot.

"It's one of those things you don't get to do very often. To do it with the team, unless it gets broken tomorrow, it's something that we'll remember."

On making the shot that broke the record, Carter-Williams said: "We knew that if we didn't at least attempt it, we would have heard it in the locker room."

    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 15:20 [IST]
