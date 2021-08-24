How to Watch Paralympics 2020 in India: Broadcasters, TV Channel List, Timing, Live Streaming Details

This year's Summer Paralympic Games will see a total of 539 events in 22 sports being held with Badminton and Taekwondo making their debut in Tokyo Paralympics. While the events start on August 25, the Games is set to close on September 5.

A 54-member contingent from India will take part in the Tokyo Paralympics, representing the country in a total of 46 events in 9 sports. The Indian para athletes will look to better their performance in Rio 2016, where they had the best-ever medal haul.

Tokyo Paralympics: Indian schedule, dates, timing in IST, telecast and live streaming information

The Paralympic team of India had won a total of four medals five years ago in Rio, with javelin thrower Devendra Jhajaria and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu, who are also part of this year's Games winning gold.

Since making their debut at the Paralympics 1968 in Tel Aviv, Israel, India have won 12 medals, including four gold, and as many silver and bronze medals. Indian athletes have also appeared in every Summer Paralympics since 1984.

With India set to begin action on Wednesday (August 25), here is a look at the TV Channel list, timing, telecast and live streaming information for the Paralympics 2020 in India:

When is the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 starting?

The Tokyo Paralympics will start with the opening ceremony on August 24 and end on September 5 with 15 medal events and closing ceremony.

What time do the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 events start? (TV timing will vary)

The events start 8:30 AM Local Time (5 AM IST) and end at 10 PM Local Time (6:30 PM IST) on most days.

Where and how to watch Tokyo Paralympics 2020 in India?

EUROSPORT, EUROSPORT HD and DD Sports will telecast Tokyo Paralympics in India.

How to stream the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 in India?

Discovery plus app and Prasar Bharati Youtube channel will stream the Tokyo Paralympics in India.