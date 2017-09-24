Hughie Fury would wipe the floor with Anthony Joshua, says promoter

London, September 24: Hughie Fury would wipe the floor with Anthony Joshua according to his promoter Mick Hennessy, despite the 23-year-old seeing his world title challenge come up short against Joseph Parker.

Fury had been looking to emulate his cousin Tyson - who expressed his frustration in the ring after the result - by claiming a heavyweight belt in Manchester on Saturday (September 23), but Parker won a scrappy fight on a split decision.

Parker retained his WBO title thanks to two of the judge's cards giving him the bout 118-110, a decision that enraged the Fury camp despite a reserved display.

Hennessy could not believe his fighter had lost and claimed Fury has the skills to dominate the heavyweight division by beating WBC champion Deontay Wilder and Joshua, who holds the IBF and WBA titles.

"I thought that was disgraceful," the promoter said after the fight. "I thought it was a masterclass from Fury.

"One of the things I was sat there thinking while he was wiping the floor with Joseph Parker was that he will do the same to Anthony Joshua.

"He can't handle movers. Hughie Fury would put a masterclass on him as well.

"For me, he would beat Deontay Wilder and Joshua on that performance. He's proved that he's a major talent and he can mix it at the highest level."

Fury was shocked not to get the decision and claimed the judges had "ruined people's lives".

"I don't think Parker won the fight. The scoring was way off," he said.

"I thought I was ahead on the scorecards, I don't understand. I thought I won.

"I was disgusted to be honest. What else can I say? They've ruined people's lives tonight."

While Fury rues a defeat that could cost him a chance against Wilder or Joshua, it is Parker who is setting his sights on the other heavyweight champions.

"It's a great result," said Parker. "I want to go back to New Zealand and have a bit of a break now.

"I feel that this opens up big fights here , we can come back and set up another big fight."

