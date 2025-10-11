IPL 2026 Auction: Shreyas Iyer to Rishabh Pant - Who were the Top 10 Most Expensive buys in IPL 2025 Mega Auction?

More sports Inaugural Shooting League of India Postponed to Early 2026 for Better Alignment with Athletes The inaugural Shooting League of India has been rescheduled to early 2026 to better accommodate athletes and align with the ISSF calendar. The league aims to feature 6-8 franchise teams and has already attracted over 400 athletes from more than 20 countries. By Mykhel Team Updated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 19:42 [IST]

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced that the first Shooting League of India will now occur early next year. This decision aims to align with the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) calendar and accommodate athletes, franchises, and broadcast partners.

Originally planned for November 20 to December 2 this year, the event's exact new date remains unspecified.

Earlier this year, the NRAI revealed that the league had drawn interest from over 400 athletes across more than 20 countries, including the USA, Germany, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, and Australia. The league is expected to feature 6-8 franchise-based teams. The NRAI confirmed that two franchises, Delhi and Mumbai, have already joined the league.

Franchise Developments and Future Plans

NRAI President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo recently visited Mumbai to meet with the owners of the Delhi and Mumbai franchises at the Worli Shooting Range. Discussions focused on team-building, athlete onboarding, marketing strategies, and venue preparations for the league. "It was wonderful to meet the owners of our Mumbai and Delhi franchises," said Kalikesh. "Everyone is excited to embark on this journey that will herald the future of Indian shooting...and we are confident it will lead in technological innovation and expand the sport's popularity even further."

The rescheduling has surprised many shooters who plan their competition schedules well in advance. Despite this change, the inaugural edition promises a more spectacular experience for athletes, franchises, and fans. The revised schedule aims for better alignment with international events and stakeholders.

Vision for Indian Shooting

Gaurav Agarwal, principal of the Delhi franchise team, expressed optimism about India's potential in shooting sports. "Shooting has brought so much glory to India... I see no reason why India will not become a global shooting hub in the next 10–15 years," he stated. "Our goal is to provide shooters with year-round access to ranges, quality training, and consistent support so they can excel at the national and international level."

Mumbai Franchise co-owner Zahir Hawa shared a long-term vision for their involvement: "This is not a one- or two-year venture for us; we are looking at a 10-year horizon. We want to identify and nurture talent." The league's structure will include 6-8 teams divided into two pools during the league stage.

League Structure and Participant Categories

The Shooting League of India will categorise participants into four groups: Elite Champions, World Elite, National Champions, and Junior & Youth Champions. This approach aims to balance top-level experience with emerging talent within the league's framework.

The NRAI's statement emphasised that these changes would ensure a seamless experience for all involved parties. As preparations continue for early next year, anticipation builds around what promises to be an exciting development in Indian shooting sports.

With inputs from PTI