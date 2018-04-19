India to bid for 2026 Youth Olympics, 2030 Asian Games: IOA president Batra during Thomas Bach visit

The ambitious bid for the 2032 Olympics will depend on competition from others, he added.

During visit of IOC President Thomas Bach to Delhi, Dr. Narendra Batra says IOA wud like #India to bid for #Youth #Olympics 2026. #Asian #Games 2030. #OlympicGames 2032. Says success depends on competition frm other countries whn bids happen! Now that wud be quite an achievement. — ramanbhanot (@ramanbhanot) April 19, 2018

The delegation engaged with newly-elected members of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Executive Board, heads of National Sports Federations, State Olympic Associations during their visit to New Delhi.

The visit comes as a boost in India's endeavour to make a mark in the global Olympic movement. Bach shared his vision with all the key stakeholders while acknowledging their ambition to build competence in countries like India to host multiple-discipline sporting events in the near future.

"The meeting with the Indian Olympic Association and the ministry of youth affairs and sports was a fruitful one as we agreed on devising a roadmap where the most hopeful athletes from India will be prepared for the Olympic Games 2020 with the help of international expertise, which will be provided by IOC and OCA. We have offered assistance and cooperation to the IOA to help in matters of sports science, coaching, sport for all, and the role of sports in the society at large," said Bach.

IOA president Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra was pleased with the backing received from the IOC. "I would like to thank Bach for his kind words of encouragement during this critical visit. To achieve our goals and vision of an Olympic movement in India, the roadmap suggested by the delegation will surely benefit us as we hope to achieve our vision to bid for important global events like the Asian Games and Olympics in the foreseeable future," said Batra.

HE Sheikh Ahmed, Al-Fahad Al Sabah, President, OCA addressing the IOA EC members and NSFs Office Bearers. Mr. Thomas Bach President, IOC said he is very happy to come to India to meet Olympic Family. pic.twitter.com/nPC6cvlVxU — mukesh kumar (@mukeshkumarjudo) April 19, 2018

After taking over as the President of IOC in 2013, Bach had visited India for the first time in 2015. This is his second trip to India as President, however, the first time that he is meeting the newly-elected board Members of IOA.

Later in the day, Dr. Bach will watch the futuristic and fast-paced five-a-side hockey exhibition match followed by a gala dinner hosted to meet-and-greet India's Olympic medal winners.

Source: Press release