India to compete in Asia Rugby Championship at Chinese Taipei

Mumbai, November 14: The Indian Men's Rugby XVs team is set to compete at the Asia Rugby Championship Divison 2 Rugby XVs - to be held in Taiwan from November 15 to 18.

The team, supported by Societe Generale, is participating under the aegis of the Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU).

A total of four countries from across Asia, including Singapore, Thailand, India and host Chinese Taipei, will vie for top honours, a media release issued here said.

The players, shortlisted to join the Indian national training camp, were selected during The Senior National Rugby Sevens Championships (men and women) held in Patna and the 84th All India & South Asia Rugby XVs Championship which was held at the Calcutta Cricket & Football Club in October.

The 25 players selected to represent India are - Mohit Khatri, Prince Khatri Neeraj Khatri, Vikas Khatri, Sourabh Dubal, Deepak Punia, Bhupendra Bokan (all from Haryana), Hitesh Dagar, Bharat Dagar, Mukesh Mankotia, Nitin Dagar, Gautam Dagar, Monu Yadav (all from Delhi), Anand Godiwala, Pappu Todkar (all from Maharashtra) Parvender Singh, Shokendar, Surinder Singh, Sujai Lama Suresh Sajwan, Samser Singh (all services SSCB), Muna Murmu (Odisha) Suraj Prasad, Suraj Veer Sharma (all from West Bengal) and Roshan Lobo (Karnataka).

Coach Henry Paul is former England Rugby Union player.