English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India's campaign in Qatar Classic squash ends as Ghosal goes down to Farag

By
Ali Farag proved too good for Saurav Ghosal
Ali Farag proved too good for Saurav Ghosal

Bengaluru/Doha, October 31: India's campaign in the Qatar Classic Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour Platinum Tournament came to a grinding halt after Saurav Ghosal went down to Egypt's Ali Farag in the pre-quarterfinals.

The ace Indian lost 10-12, 4-11, 6-11 to world No.2 Farag in the 39-minute encounter at the glass courts of Doha's Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex.

Ghosal had given a good account of himself in the tournament, defeating his Asian Games conqueror -- Hong Kong's Leo Au 11-2, 11-3, 11-5 in the round of 32.

But Farag proved a tough nut to crack for him in the round of 16.

For a place in the semifinals, Farag will take on former world No.1 and compatriot, Karim Abdel Gawad, the 2016 tournament winner, who prevailed in a breath-taking clash with rising English star Declan James.

Meanwhile world No.1 Mohamed El Shorbagy of Egypt stayed in line for title defence with a facile straight-games win over England's Adrian Waller.

El Shorbagy will take on Peru's former junior world champion Diego Elias in the quarterfinals.

As a PSA World Tour Platinum tournament, the winner of the event will automatically qualify for a coveted berth at the season-ending PSA World Tour Finals, which includes both a men's and women's tournament and features the reigning PSA World Champions together with the season's Platinum event winners and players that qualify by placing high enough on the PSA Road to Dubai Leaderboard.

The tournament concludes on Friday (November 2).

Third-round results
Mohamed ElShorbagy (EGY) bt Adrian Waller (ENG) 3-0: 11-8, 11-5, 11-7 (31m)
Diego Elias (PER) bt Mazen Hesham (EGY) 3-0: 11-7, 11-6, 11-5 (36m)
Paul Coll (NZL) bt Borja Golan (ESP) 3-0: 11-3, 12-10, 3-0 retired (26m)
Simon Rösner (GER) bt Tom Richards (ENG) 3-1: 11-9, 11-5, 9-11, 11-7 (45m)
Tarek Momen (EGY) bt James Willstrop (ENG) 3-1: 7-11, 11-0, 11-1, 11-7 (39m)
Joel Makin (WAL) bt Mathieu Castagnet (FRA) 3-1: 11-4, 11-8, 7-11, 8-3 retired (60m)
Karim Abdel Gawad (EGY) bt Declan James (ENG) 3-2: 8-11, 11-9, 13-11, 7-11, 11-2 (72m)
Ali Farag (EGY) bt Saurav Ghosal (IND) 3-0: 12-10, 11-4, 11-6 (39m)

Quarterfinals line-up
Mohamed ElShorbagy (EGY) v Diego Elias (PER)
Paul Coll (NZL) v Simon Rösner (GER)
Tarek Momen (EGY) v Joel Makin (WAL)
Karim Abdel Gawad (EGY) v Ali Farag (EGY)

(With inputs from PSA Media)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND vs WI: 5th ODI: Preview, timings etc
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 12:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 31, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue