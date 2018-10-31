India's campaign in Qatar Classic squash ends as Ghosal goes down to Farag

The ace Indian lost 10-12, 4-11, 6-11 to world No.2 Farag in the 39-minute encounter at the glass courts of Doha's Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex.

Ghosal had given a good account of himself in the tournament, defeating his Asian Games conqueror -- Hong Kong's Leo Au 11-2, 11-3, 11-5 in the round of 32.

But Farag proved a tough nut to crack for him in the round of 16.

Finishing it off in three, @AliFarag through to the quarters ...



Ali Farag (Egy) 3-0 Saurav Ghosal (Ind) 12-10, 11-4, 11-6 (39m) pic.twitter.com/sPE06Pbug7 — Qatar Classic (@QCsquash) October 30, 2018

For a place in the semifinals, Farag will take on former world No.1 and compatriot, Karim Abdel Gawad, the 2016 tournament winner, who prevailed in a breath-taking clash with rising English star Declan James.

It's all @karimabdelgawad in the fifth as he makes the quarters ...



Karim Abdel Gawad(Egy) 3-2 Declan James (Eng) 8-11, 11-9, 13-11, 7-11, 11-2 (72m) pic.twitter.com/lnFwHEql4g — Qatar Classic (@QCsquash) October 30, 2018

Meanwhile world No.1 Mohamed El Shorbagy of Egypt stayed in line for title defence with a facile straight-games win over England's Adrian Waller.

Safely through to the quarters for @MoElshorbagy ...



Mohamed Elshorbagy (Egy) 3-0 Adrian Waller (Eng) 11-8, 11-5, 11-7 (31m) pic.twitter.com/FVR4Bvk9GH — Qatar Classic (@QCsquash) October 30, 2018

El Shorbagy will take on Peru's former junior world champion Diego Elias in the quarterfinals.

As a PSA World Tour Platinum tournament, the winner of the event will automatically qualify for a coveted berth at the season-ending PSA World Tour Finals, which includes both a men's and women's tournament and features the reigning PSA World Champions together with the season's Platinum event winners and players that qualify by placing high enough on the PSA Road to Dubai Leaderboard.

The tournament concludes on Friday (November 2).

Third-round results

Mohamed ElShorbagy (EGY) bt Adrian Waller (ENG) 3-0: 11-8, 11-5, 11-7 (31m)

Diego Elias (PER) bt Mazen Hesham (EGY) 3-0: 11-7, 11-6, 11-5 (36m)

Paul Coll (NZL) bt Borja Golan (ESP) 3-0: 11-3, 12-10, 3-0 retired (26m)

Simon Rösner (GER) bt Tom Richards (ENG) 3-1: 11-9, 11-5, 9-11, 11-7 (45m)

Tarek Momen (EGY) bt James Willstrop (ENG) 3-1: 7-11, 11-0, 11-1, 11-7 (39m)

Joel Makin (WAL) bt Mathieu Castagnet (FRA) 3-1: 11-4, 11-8, 7-11, 8-3 retired (60m)

Karim Abdel Gawad (EGY) bt Declan James (ENG) 3-2: 8-11, 11-9, 13-11, 7-11, 11-2 (72m)

Ali Farag (EGY) bt Saurav Ghosal (IND) 3-0: 12-10, 11-4, 11-6 (39m)

Quarterfinals line-up

Mohamed ElShorbagy (EGY) v Diego Elias (PER)

Paul Coll (NZL) v Simon Rösner (GER)

Tarek Momen (EGY) v Joel Makin (WAL)

Karim Abdel Gawad (EGY) v Ali Farag (EGY)

(With inputs from PSA Media)