India win World Esports Cup 2021 title, beat Pakistan and Nepal to bag prize money of Rs 35 lakhs

South Asia's premier tri-nation esports tournament, WEC '21, which was sponsored by smartphone maker Infinix Smartphones, witnessed huge participation with 1.2 million registrations from India, Pakistan and Nepal and also saw a massive viewership across the social channels.

Global Finals saw a thrilling competition between twelve of the most impressive and skilled teams from India, Pakistan and Nepal. Teams from India-Total Gaming, Chemin Esports, Orangutan Elite and Arrow Esports put up a solid show right from the Day 1 of the five-day final stage. With a brilliant attacking as well as defensive strategy, tactics and coordination, they dominated the teams from Pakistan and Nepal and finished in the top four.

A neck-to-neck competition saw Total Gaming, comprising of skilled and renowned players including captain Ajay Sharma, Hora Vetkumar, Narai Yadav, Daksh Garg, and Rohit Sarraf (sub), getting past the other teams across three countries for the prestigious title with 342 total points (RP 198, KP 144) as they also took home the INR 35 lakh for their top spot finish. Chemin Esports and Orangutan Elite secured second and third position respectively and won prize money of INR 15 lakh and INR 8 lakh.

For his impressive show throughout the tournament, Total Gaming's Daksh aka Mafia, with 53 kills, was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament and also received INR 50,000.

Talking about a successful conclusion of the World Esports Cup 2021, Mr Vishwalok Nath, Director, WEC '21 said: "The esports athletes across three countries showcased their A-game in the global finals and the competition was nothing short of top-class. We are driven by our association by working with a bunch of talented players across India, Pakistan and Nepal and this serves as the perfect set-up to take our marque property to new heights.

"The five-day global finals witnessed top-notch performances by the participating teams and players. I congratulate all the teams as there is nothing called losing but learning which everyone got from this tournament. I hope these athletes will further utilise this experience and win medals for their country in the coming time."

