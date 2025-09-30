Indian divers Indiver Sairam and Willson Sing create history, bag bronze at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships

In
The 18-year-old Indiver Sairam and 32-year-old Willson Sing Ningthoujam, both from Manipur, train at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune. They scored a brilliant 300.66 points to bag the Bronze medal finishing behind China's Zhangyu Cui, Zhanhong Xu with a score of 381.75 and Malaysia's Bertrand Rhodict Lises, Enrique M. Harold (Malasiya) 329.73. There were total of five countries participating in this event including Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei who finished fourth and fifth respectively in this event.
1.
Huy
Hoang
Nguyen
(Vietnam)
15:15.01
2. Ilya Sibirtsev (Uzbekistan) 15:23.35
3. Kushagra Rawat (India) 15:30.88
400m Individual Medley
1.
Yichen
Xie
(China)
4:19.34
2. Hung Nguyen Tran (Vietnam) 4:20.30
3. Shun Tanaka (Japan) 4:20.56
200m Backstroke
1.
Gukailai
Wang
(China)
1:59.78
2. Rui Yoshida (Japan) 2:01.66
3. Rishabh Das (India) 2:02.64
50m Freestyle
1.
Ali
Tamer
Hassan
(Qatar)
22.45
2. Gleb Kovalenya (Kazakhstan) 22.81
3. Mu Lun Chuang (Chinese Taipei) 22.82
50m Breaststroke
1.
Haiyang
Qin
(China)
26.99
2. Aibat Myrzamuratov (Kazakhstan) 28.04
3. Mohamed Mahmoud Mohamed (Qatar) 28.09
Women
400m Individual Medley
1.
Yanjun
Zhou
(China)
4:44.88
2. Koharu Nakazawa (Japan) 4:47.40
3. Thi My Tien Vo (Vietnam) 4:49.81
200m Backstroke
1.
Misaki
Kasahara
(Japan)
2:12.09
2. Jiawei Li (China) 2:12.13
3. Mia Millar (Thailand) 2:16.51
50m Freestyle
1.
Mingyu
Luo
(China)
25.53
2. Yi Chen Chiu (Chinese Taipei) 25.57
3. Sum Yiu Li (Hong Kong) 25.64
50m Breaststroke
1.
Wui
Kiu
Man
(Hong
Kong)
32.04
2. Wing Yi Claire Cheung (Hong Kong) 32.26
3. Yi Chen Chiu (Chinese Taipei) 32.29
Diving
Men
Synchronised 10m Platform
1.
Zhangyu
Cui,
Zhanhong
Xu
(China)
381.75
2. Bertrand Rhodict Lises, Enrique M. Harold (Malasiya) 329.73
3. Indiver Sairam, Willson Sing Ningthoujam (India) 300.66
Women
Synchronised 10m Platform
1.
Xiahan
Wu,
Zihan
Liu
(China)
317.04
2. Nur Muhammad Abrar Raj, Nurul Farisya A. Affendi (Malaysia) 235.86
3. Gladies Lariesa G. Kore, Linar Betiliana (Indonesia) 209.58