Indian fighters Asha Roka and Zeba Bano to compete at ONE 157

On that night, Asha Roka and Zeba Bano will compete in their respective MMA matchups and look to bring home their first wins in ONE Championship.

Roka was originally set to compete against Alyse Anderson at ONE X. However, the fight didn't push through because "Knockout Queen" got injured. Their face-off will finally happen this month.

The 23-year-old will attempt to unleash her boxing skills to unsettle the American. However, defeating Anderson won't be easy because she's also seeking her first win in The Home of Martial Arts after losing to Itsuki "Android 18" Hirata in her promotional debut.

Their MMA records are nearly even, with Roka at 4-2 and Anderson at 5-2. Therefore, this match promises to be a close and intense contest.

On the other hand, Bano will be making her ONE debut against Nat "Wondergirl" Jaroonsak. The 23-year-old strawweight from Haryana has a 6-0 professional MMA record after competing in Fight of Knights, Ultimate Fighting League, and the Pro Combat Fight League.

Also, five of her victories were early finishes, four of which were by knockout. But Wondergirl won't be easy for the BJJ blue belt.

Though she will be making her MMA debut at ONE 157, the 23-year-old Thai has a 35-17-2 Muay Thai record. She's also looking to bounce back after a setback against Jackie Buntan in February of last year.

Roka and Bano will be part of a loaded fight card that will feature two ONE World Championship fights and the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinals.

Petchmorakot, Prajanchai to defend respective world titles at ONE 157

Eight of the best strikers in the world, including ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon and #1-ranked contender Jonathan "The General" Haggerty, will compete for the prestigious silver belt.

In the co-main event, Prajanchai PK.Saenchai will defend the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship against Italian-Moroccan Joseph "The Hurricane" Lasiri.

To cap off another explosive event, Petchmorakot Petchyindee will put the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship on the line against Jimmy Vienot.

Source: Media Release