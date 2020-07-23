English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Indian mixed relay team's Asiad silver upgraded to gold, Raghvan also gets bronze

By Pti

New Delhi, July 23: The Indian 4x400m mixed relay team's silver medal in the 2018 Asian Games has been upgraded to gold following the disqualification of original winners Bahrain on account of a doping ban handed to one of its runners.

Bahrain, which had topped the 4x400 mixed relay final, was disqualified after Kemi Adekoya was handed a four-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for failing a dope test.

Besides this, Anu Raghavan's fourth-place finish in the women's 400m hurdles event has been upgraded to bronze medal after the AIU annulled the results of Adekoya, who originally won the race.

The Indian quartet of Mohammed Anas, MR Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv had clocked 3:15:71 behind Bahrain (3:11:89). Raghavan had clocked 56.92 to finish fourth in the final race in Jakarta.

Athletics Federation of India President Adille Sumariwalla said the AFI is delighted to see the World Athletics website ranking India's 4x400m mixed relay team as the winner of the Asian Games and Anu Raghavan as the bronze winner in 400m hurdles.

"The additional medal takes our tally to 20, including eight gold and nine silver," he said. "The news comes as a fillip to us as we are aiming to build on the Asian Games showing and make a mark at the global level in the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year," he added.

He said the 4x400m relay squad will be particularly pleased that it now has two gold and a silver from Jakarta.

More INDIA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 20:36 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue