Indian MMA star to Bi Nguyen - Next time, you're going to face a very dangerous Ritu Phogat

At ONE: DANGAL, Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat battled Bi "Killer Bee" Nguyen for three thrilling rounds but just couldn't sway the judges to award her with the win. Instead, the Vietnamese-American secured the split-decision victory, leaving the Indian Wrestling Champion scratching her head.

"I gave my 110 percent in that match. The referee's decision was quite shocking for me because I had dominated the match for two rounds," Ritu Phogat said.

"I don't have much knowledge about the points (scoring system). One thing that I know is that whoever dominates the fight, wins the fight. For two rounds, I did that and didn't give her any chances to get up. I should have won that fight."

However, "The Indian Tigress" didn't win. And with that in mind, she's looking back on the experience and taking away the positive - that she pushed a more experienced mixed martial artist to her limits.

Moreover, she'd be more than willing to run it back with Bi Nguyen if ONE Championship matchmakers give her another shot. If that doesn't happen, though, Phogat is more than willing to challenge any other atomweight if it means reclaiming her spot in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.

"If I get the next match as soon as possible and perform well or finish my opponent, I will let [ONE] know that I deserve to be a part of the Grand Prix," she said.

All in all, Phogat knows that losing is part of being a professional athlete. So she's taking the loss in stride and using it to better herself.

"Every single athlete goes through this phase. I was shocked by the decision, but I have learned a few lessons. The match should not go to the judges' decision and [I should] avoid mistakes," she admitted.

It remains to be seen if Phogat will get another meeting with Nguyen. In the meantime, "The Indian Tigress" has a message for her rival.

"Next time, you're going to face a very dangerous Ritu Phogat," she said.