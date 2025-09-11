More sports Indian Roll Ball League gets Launched in Dubai - All you Need to Know about the Sports which was born in 2003 By Sauradeep Ash Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 12:03 [IST]

The Indian Roll Ball League's launch in Dubai was a landmark celebration for a sport that originated in Pune in 2003.

Roll Ball is a fast-paced, exciting game combining elements of roller skating, basketball, and handball, now played in over 50 countries globally.

What is Indian Roll Ball League?

The league features city-based franchises with a mix of domestic and international players, lending it a professional stature akin to other emerging Indian sports leagues. It aims to popularize Roll Ball among youth worldwide with its high-energy, strategic, and dynamic play. By launching in Dubai, the IRBL makes a strong statement about bridging Indian sports culture with the global market, positioning Roll Ball as a potential global sport alongside cricket and football.

Cricketers United for Roll Ball League

Former cricketers Roland Butcher and Madan Lal were at the heart of the Roll Ball League inauguration. The two renowned players received warm applause as they kickstarted the campaign.

Madan Lal expressed his pride, saying, "India has always given the world something new. Roll Ball is part of that tradition - it's packed with energy, fitness, and excitement for the youth. I am confident this league will make waves across the globe."

Roland Butcher shared his enthusiasm with a smile: "Roll Ball has everything today's generation seeks - speed, energy, and entertainment. To see it launch from a global city like Dubai makes this moment truly special."

Sachin Joshi, the visionary behind the league, spoke with heartfelt passion: "Roll Ball is the second fastest sport in the world. With this league, we want to showcase its speed, thrill, and energy to every household. This isn't just a sport - it's a revolution."

A particularly emotional moment came when Sudhir Gautam, known as Sachin Tendulkar's most devoted fan, stepped onto the stage. With his characteristic smile, holding the tricolor and carrying cricket in his heart, he was honored by Madan Lal. The crowd erupted with cheers, symbolizing that sport thrives not only on players but also on the passionate fans who live and breathe it.

This sport is not only about fast-paced action but also about fitness, coordination, and community engagement, making it a fresh sporting revolution from India's vibrant sporting innovation ecosystem. The Indian Roll Ball League promises to elevate the sport's profile with mass media coverage, professional governance, and expanding grassroots participation.

What is Roll Ball Sport?

Roll Ball is played on a hard rectangular court with marked zones, involves two teams of 12 players on roller skates, uses a unique ball-handling and passing system, and is played in timed halves with specific foul and substitution rules, all designed for speed, agility, and entertainment. It is played on roller skates, either inline or quad, with two teams competing on a rectangular hard-surface court.

Roll Ball Sports Ground

The playing court varies in size but typically measures between 28 to 40 meters in length and 15 to 20 meters in width for senior and junior levels. There are key markings including a center line dividing offensive and defensive zones, penalty lines 3.5 to 4.5 meters from the goals, and a safety margin outside the boundary lines. The goals themselves measure 2.25 meters wide and 2 meters high. The court lines are marked with white or red colors, clearly visible for gameplay.

Rules and Equipment

Each team consists of 12 players total, with 6 players on the field and 6 substitutes. The game is played using a ball held in one or both hands and can be dribbled, passed, or thrown, similar to handball rules but on roller skates. Players must pass or shoot the ball within 3 seconds of stopping the dribble, and it is illegal to kick or hit the ball with a fist deliberately. Protective gear such as helmets, knee pads, and guards are mandatory for safety, especially for the goalkeeper, who wears additional chest guards and a visor helmet.

Format and Gameplay

Matches are played in two halves, typically 25 minutes each for seniors, with shorter durations for juniors and younger age groups. The objective is to score the most goals in the opponent's net by skillfully combining skating speed, ball control, and teamwork. The game starts with a coin toss to decide possession, and the team in control advances the ball from the center line. The sport encourages continuous movement with rolling substitutions allowed, and personal or technical fouls are penalized with free throws or penalty shots.