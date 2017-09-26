Indians win five medals in Asian Indoor Games

Ashgabat, September 26: Indians added five medals, including a gold through cueist Sourav Kothari, on the 10th day of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games here on Monday (September 25).

Kothari won the gold in men's English billiards singles as he defeated Praprut Chaithanasakun of Thailand 3-1 (100-80, 101-0, 29-101, 101-88) in the final.

In tennis, the mixed doubles pair of Vishnu Vardhan and Prarthana Thombare bagged a silver. They lost to the Thai duo of Nuttanon Kadchapanan and Nicha Lertpitaksinchai 7-5 4-6 2-6 in the final.

Wrestlers added three bronze through Sandeep Tomar (men's freestyle -61kg, Deepak (men's freestyle -86kg) and Pooja Dhanda (women's freestyle -58kg).

With 7 gold, 8 silver and 14 bronze, India remained at 12th spot in the medals tally with just two days left in the Games.