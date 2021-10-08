English
ISSF Junior World Championships: Vijayveer-Rhythm pair win India's 10th gold medal of the event

By
(L-R) - Kanyakorn HIRUNPHOEM, Schwakon TRINIPHAKORN (Thailand - Silver); Rhythm Sangwan, Vijayveer Sidhu (India - Gold); Anish, Tejaswini (India - Bronze) (Image: NRAI)
New Delhi, October 8: Vijayveer Sidhu and Rhythm Sangwan outclassed Thailand's Kanyakom Hirunphoem and Schwakon Triniphakorn as Indian won its 10th gold medal of ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru.

Sidhu and Sangwan defeated the Thai pair 9-1 in the gold medal contest of the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol mixed team event on Thursday (October 7).

Vijayveer and Rhythm came through two rounds of qualifying to completely dominate their match against the Thai pair, not allowing them to win even one series.

Meanwhile, the second Indian pair in the Mixed Rapid Fire Pistol event, Tejaswini and Anish, also won bronze. In the Mixed Rapid Fire bronze match, Tejaswini and Anish put it over a second Thai pair 10-8.

Also winning silver on the day were the Junior Women's 50M Rifle 3 Positions (3P) Team comprising Prasiddhi Mahant, Nishcal and Ayushi Podder. The 3P Women went down fighting to a quality US trio tying at 43-43 at one stage to eventually go down 43-47.

The three medal wins on Thurday (October 7), takes Indian total haul to 23 medal thus far with two more competition days remaining.

There are two medal events scheduled on Friday (October 8), the penultimate day of competitions. India enjoys a healthy cushion on top of the medals tally after nine days of competition with 10 gold, nine silver and four bronze medals. USA is second with six gold.

Source: Media Release

Story first published: Friday, October 8, 2021, 15:20 [IST]
