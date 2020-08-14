English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Morant, Grizzlies embracing underdog tag

By Dejan Kalinic
Ja Morant

Orlando, August 14: Ja Morant said the Memphis Grizzlies would embrace being underdogs in the NBA's Western Conference play-in.

Morant had a triple-double of 12 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists as the Grizzlies beat the Milwaukee Bucks 119-106 on Thursday to clinch a spot in the play-in.

Memphis will face either the Portland Trail Blazers or Phoenix Suns in the play-in, a matchup they are set to enter as underdogs.

But that is of no concern to Morant, who said the Grizzlies would embrace that tag.

"We have been all season. Being 27th but now look at us," he told reporters.

"Being the underdog doesn't matter to us at all, we love being the underdog, just extra motivation, fuel to the fire.

"It just makes our success even better coming in and being the underdog."

More NBA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, August 14, 2020, 7:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue