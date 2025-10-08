'Why not keep going?' - Cristiano Ronaldo will not retire before scoring 1,000 goals

More sports Jaipur Polo Star Lance Watson on His Journey and India’s Passion for the Game - Exclusive By Avinash Sharma Published: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 19:05 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Gurugram, Oct 8: As the Indian polo season gallops into action, few names embody the sport's international spirit and competitive excellence like Lance Watson. The +4 goal professional player from South Africa has become one of the most influential figures in modern Indian polo - a powerful striker, a composed strategist, and a leader who thrives under pressure.

Watson's global journey reads like a polo odyssey - from the manicured fields of Argentina and England to the vibrant arenas of Malaysia, Dubai, China, Kenya, Zambia, and now India, where he has found both purpose and connection. His commitment to the Jaipur Polo Team, one of India's most prestigious outfits, reflects his blend of precision, passion, and perseverance.

As one of the team's leading scorers, Watson has played a pivotal role in Jaipur's recent triumphs at tournaments such as the Bhavnagar Polo Trophy, Rajputana & Central India Cup, and Rajmata Gayatri Devi Memorial Cup and most recently, the Kanota Cup. Under the inspiring leadership of His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, Watson continues to anchor the team's attacking force - combining physical power with tactical brilliance.

In an email interaction with myKhel, Watson discussed his approach to preparation, the importance of teamwork, India's place in global polo, and how mentoring the next generation fuels his vision for the sport's future. Here are the excerpts:

Q1. You have been playing in India year after year. As the new season gathers pace, how are you preparing yourself both mentally and physically, and what are your expectations as a top goal scorer for the Jaipur Polo Team?

Lance Watson: Preparation is a year-round process for me. Even when I'm away from India, my days revolve around fitness, stick-and-ball practice, and working closely with my horses to keep them in top form. It's about endurance, balance, and conditioning - both in the gym and on horseback - to handle the demands of back-to-back matches. But polo is as much mental as physical. The ability to stay calm and make split-second decisions often defines a game, so I focus on visualising plays and entering each match with clarity and confidence.

Coming back to India each season feels fresh and motivating - the pace here has risen dramatically, and every team brings real competition. There's always pressure on a forward to score, but I channel that into teamwork. Being part of Jaipur, led so inspiringly by His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh, keeps me driven to give my best every single chukker.

Q2. You've been instrumental in Jaipur Polo's recent successes. What specific aspects of your game or training help you maintain such consistency in front of goal?

Lance Watson: Consistency is all about discipline. Every day, I work on the fundamentals - stick-and-ball drills, penalties, and switching between horses to fine-tune rhythm and timing. Scoring isn't just about power or precision; it's about connection with the horse. When they're relaxed and confident, I play freely and instinctively.

I also study games closely - analysing defenders, anticipating angles, and reading space. Polo is strategic, almost like chess on horseback. Over the years I've learnt not to chase goals but to trust the process. Playing alongside talented teammates and under such focused leadership has helped me keep raising the bar.

Q3. Polo depends on synergy as much as individual brilliance. How do you and your teammates align strategies, especially under pressure?

Lance Watson: Polo is teamwork at its purest, you can't win alone. Before every match, we sit together, discuss roles, and agree on structure: who marks whom, when to press, when to hold shape. This clarity helps when the pressure's on.

During play, trust and communication are everything. Calmness wins games. Knowing that my teammates are exactly where they should be gives me confidence to push forward or fall back. We've built great chemistry in Jaipur (Polo Team), and that understanding often makes the difference when matches get tight.

Q4. You've played across Argentina, England, New Zealand, Malaysia, Dubai, China, Kenya, Zambia, and India. What makes the Indian polo circuit special, and how does it fit into your global career?

Lance Watson: Each country brings something unique. Argentina has unmatched intensity, England offers heritage and structure, New Zealand is fast and open, while Dubai and Malaysia combine luxury with competition.

India, though, has soul. Polo here is part of its cultural fabric i.e. connected to history, royalty, and emotion. The atmosphere in Jaipur, Delhi, or Jodhpur is extraordinary: grand settings, passionate crowds, and genuine warmth. Professionally, India has become a major chapter in my career. The game is growing, young players are coming through, and there's a strong sense of revival. Being part of that movement, alongside His Highness Padmanabh Singh and the Jaipur team, is both humbling and exciting.

Q5. From your perspective, how do you see Indian polo evolving? What strengths do you notice in young Indian players, and where can the system improve to compete globally?

Lance Watson: Indian polo is definitely on an upward curve. The young players are brave, quick, and eager to learn. They're open to feedback and committed to improving, which is brilliant to see.

The next step is more exposure abroad and better access to top-quality horses, because horses make all the difference between good and great players. Training opportunities in Argentina or England can refine tactical awareness and broaden horizons. With continued investment, improved infrastructure, and support from patrons and institutions, India has everything needed to shine globally. The passion here is real, it just needs the right platforms to reach its full potential.

Q6. You've often spoken about mentoring younger players through Absolute Polo. What drives that side of your journey?

Lance Watson: Mentorship is something I'm deeply passionate about. I've been fortunate to learn from incredible players and patrons throughout my career, and I feel it's important to give back. Working with young riders and helping them understand not just the technique but the mindset behind polo is very rewarding.

At Absolute Polo, we focus on developing both players and horses, because harmony between the two is where true polo lives. Watching young players grow in confidence and skill is as fulfilling as winning tournaments.

Q7. You balance life as a father, athlete, and mentor. How do you manage that dynamic?

Lance Watson: It's definitely a juggle, but it keeps me grounded. Family gives you perspective - they remind you that while winning is important, it's not everything. My kids motivate me to be better, both on and off the field.

Polo has given me incredible experiences, but it's also taught me discipline, patience, and humility, qualities I try to pass on as a father and as a mentor. The bonds I've built in India, both within the team and outside it, feel like an extended family now.