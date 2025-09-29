More sports Jaipur Polo Team Clinches Kanota Cup Title With HH Maharaja Padmanabh Singh's Stellar Performance The Jaipur Polo Team secured the Gen Amar Singh Kanota Cup by defeating Mayfair Polo Team 7-4. HH Maharaja Padmanabh Singh scored four goals, showcasing the team's skill and strategy. By Mykhel Team Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 19:07 [IST]

The Jaipur Polo Team secured a significant victory by winning the Gen Amar Singh Kanota Cup. They defeated the Mayfair Polo Team with a score of 7-4 at the RPC Ground. HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur was instrumental in this triumph, scoring four goals. His performance was complemented by Angad Kalaan and Lance Watson, who also contributed to the team's success.

Jaipur's strategy and resilience were evident throughout the match, making it difficult for their opponents to keep up. The team's blend of skill and determination was on full display, ensuring a memorable win that further solidifies their standing in polo history.

The Jaipur Polo Team is celebrated for its exceptional talent and rich heritage in the sport. Known for their strategic gameplay and royal tradition, they consistently deliver outstanding performances. This latest victory adds another prestigious title to their already impressive record.

Mayfair Polo Team put up a strong fight, with Bautista Alberdi scoring twice. Anay Shah and Shamsheer Ali each added a goal to their tally. Despite their efforts, Jaipur's combination of defensive strength and offensive prowess proved too formidable.

HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh led his team with an impressive four-goal performance. Angad Kalaan contributed two crucial goals, while South African legend Lance Watson added one more to secure the win. Their teamwork and individual skills were pivotal in clinching the title.

This victory not only highlights Jaipur Polo's dominance but also reinforces their enduring legacy in polo. The team continues to uphold the pride and prestige of Jaipur on the polo field, maintaining their reputation as a powerhouse in the sport.

The match was a testament to Jaipur's ability to balance defensive discipline with offensive sharpness. Their comprehensive approach ensured they emerged victorious against a determined Mayfair side.

As champions of the Gen Amar Singh Kanota Cup, Jaipur Polo Team has once again demonstrated why they are considered one of the best in the sport. Their commitment to excellence remains unwavering as they continue to make history on the polo field.