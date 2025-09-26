IND vs PAK: What Did Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Say About Asia Cup 2025 Final After Beating Bangladesh?

More sports Jaipur Polo Team Triumphs Over Navy Kanota Polo To Secure Semi-Final Spot The Jaipur Polo Team showcased a strong performance, defeating Navy Kanota Polo 10-5 to advance to the semi-finals of the Gen Amar Singh Kanota Cup. HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh led with five goals, supported by Lance Watson and Angad Kalaan. By Mykhel Team Updated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 16:26 [IST]

The Jaipur Polo Team secured a decisive victory over Navy Kanota Polo with a score of 10-5 at the RPC Ground. This win ensured their spot in the semi-finals of the Gen Amar Singh Kanota Cup. HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh led the charge with five goals, supported by Lance Watson's two and Angad Kalaan's three. The team now prepares to face All Stars Polo Team on September 27.

From the outset, Jaipur Polo Team dominated the match, setting a fast pace that Navy Kanota struggled to match. HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh showcased his exceptional form by scoring five goals. Lance Watson contributed consistently with two goals, while Angad Kalaan added three more to secure a comprehensive team performance.

The match highlighted Jaipur's offensive strength and their ability to entertain spectators with high-scoring games. Despite Kr. Pratap Singh Kanota's efforts for Navy Kanota, scoring four out of their five goals, it was insufficient against Jaipur's well-coordinated play.

Jaipur Polo Team is known for its rich heritage and commitment to excellence in polo. Combining skill, strategy, and royal tradition, they consistently deliver outstanding performances. Their reputation for maintaining Jaipur's pride and prestige on the polo field remains unmatched.

The upcoming semi-final against All Stars Polo Team promises to be an exciting encounter. Scheduled for September 27 at the same venue, fans eagerly anticipate another thrilling display from Jaipur as they aim for a place in the finals.

The victory over Navy Kanota not only secured Jaipur's semi-final berth but also reinforced their attacking intent throughout the tournament. Their ability to produce goal-heavy matches has been a highlight this season.

As they prepare for the next challenge, Jaipur Polo Team remains focused on continuing their impressive form and advancing further in the competition. Their blend of talent and strategy makes them formidable opponents in any match-up.