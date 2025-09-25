IND vs WI: From Karun Nair to Abhimanyu Easwaran- 6 Players Part Of England Series Dropped From West Indies Tests

More sports Jaipur Polo Team Secures Dramatic 6-5 Victory Over Aravali Polo Team In Gen Amar Singh Kanota Cup Opener In a thrilling match, Jaipur Polo Team edged out Aravali Polo Team 6-5 in the Gen Amar Singh Kanota Cup. Lance Watson's golden goal secured the victory. By Mykhel Team Updated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 16:46 [IST]

The Jaipur Polo Team secured a thrilling victory against the Aravali Polo Team in their opening match of the Gen Amar Singh Kanota Cup. The match, held at the Rajasthan Polo Club, ended with a close score of 6-5.

South African player Lance Watson was instrumental in this win, scoring three goals, including the decisive golden goal. His efforts were supported by HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur and Angad Kalaan.

Both teams displayed exceptional skill and determination throughout the match. The first four chukkers concluded with both teams tied at 5-5, keeping spectators on edge. Aravali's Juan Martin Juri, Hurr Ali, and Kr Kuldeep Singh Rathore put up a strong resistance against Jaipur's attacking players.

Lance Watson's performance was pivotal for Jaipur's success. He not only scored three goals but also delivered the winning golden goal in the fifth chukker. HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur contributed two crucial goals, while Angad Kalaan added one to secure their victory in Pool A.

The match was a testament to high-level polo skills, with both teams giving their best effort. Despite Aravali's strong challenge, Jaipur's ability to maintain composure under pressure ultimately led them to victory.

The Jaipur Polo Team is renowned for its skilled players who uphold the team's legacy of excellence. Rooted in Jaipur's royal traditions, they combine precision and teamwork with a passion for polo. Their dedication to maintaining high standards makes them a formidable force on the field, representing Jaipur's pride with every game.

This hard-fought win sets a positive tone for Jaipur Polo Team as they continue their journey in Pool A of the tournament. Their performance reflects their commitment to achieving success and upholding their esteemed reputation in the sport.