Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury bout announced, Serrano as co-main event

The pair were due to fight in December last year but Fury (8-0), the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, withdrew from the fight due to illness and injury.

Attempts to reschedule the bout were initially fruitless, with Paul (5-0) declaring his rival had blown his chance and focusing on the promotion side of his boxing endeavours – setting up Serrano's (42-2-1) defeat to Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden.

However, a breakthrough has finally been reached after both fighters confirmed on social media that they were set to face-off.

"Just to let you all know, the fight on August 6 is going ahead," Fury said in an Instagram video.

Okay people he grew a set over night. It’s official, Im taking this little Fury’s head off.



Amanda Serrano and I dual main-event at the Mecca of boxing.



Official press conference and ticket on-sale this Wednesday June 29th at 11AM.

"The contract has been signed after weeks and weeks of waiting for Jake Paul to sign up to the drugs testing and potentially putting the fight at risk, he’s finally signed up to the drugs testing.

"We’ve agreed a contract that we’re happy with, so the fight is going ahead and I’ll see you August 6."

Paul then followed suit on Twitter, adding: "Okay people he grew a set overnight. It’s official, I’m taking this little Fury’s head off. Amanda Serrano and I dual main-event at the Mecca of boxing."

The bout has garnered plenty of attention on social media, with Fury keen to establish himself in the professional scene while Paul has slowly proven himself early on – although this is the first true boxing opponent he will face.

Build-up began in August last year when Fury beat Anthony Taylor on the undercard of Paul's win against Tyron Woodley, with the pair then exchanging barbs in the post-fight press conference.

With Serrano also tied to the August bout and set to face Carabajal (18-5-1), the clash sets the stage for a huge month – with Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk taking place in Saudi Arabia on August 20.