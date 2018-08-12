Ingebrigtsen and Asher-Smith complete doubles, first golf gold for Iceland

Ingebrigtsen became the youngest athlete to win a track title at the European Championships when he struck 1500 metres gold on Friday (August 10).

The 17-year-old Norwegian was at it again the following day in Berlin, taking the 5000m title ahead of his brother Henrik in a time of 13 minutes, 17.06 seconds.

Ingebrigtsen is the first man to win both the 1500m and 5000m at the same European Championships and there will surely be many more honours to come from the remarkable teenager.

Asher-Smith added the 200m title to her 100m gold, clocking a world-leading 21.89secs to ensure she has smashed the British record over both distances, with Dutch duo Dafne Schippers - the Olympic silver medallist and two-time world champion - and Jamile Samuel taking silver and bronze respectively.

It was also a family affair in the men's 4x400m final, brothers Dylan, Jonathan and Kevin Borlee topping the podium along with Jonathan Sacoor for Belgium.

Fun fact: the Borlees and the Ingebrigtsens will leave the European Championships with eight medals in total! pic.twitter.com/PkyHTYv70M — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) August 11, 2018

Sandra Perkovic is the first athlete to win five gold medals in the same European Championships event, the Croatian continuing her dominance of the discus.

Poland's Adam Kszczot won an unprecedented hat-trick of 800m titles, with his compatriot Justyna Swiety-Ersetic winning the 400m and playing her part in a 4x400m relay triumph a couple of hours later.

Mateusz Przybylko matched his lifetime best of 2.35m to win the high jump title and Malaika Mihambo also struck gold for the hosts in the long jump. There was a race walk double for Spain thanks to Maria Perez and Alvaro Martin.

Iceland kept their cool to go down as the first mixed event European golf champions, with Valdis Thora Jonsdottir, Birgir Hafthorsson, Axel Boasson and Olafia Kristinsdottir sealing a one-shot success.

Great Britain and Sweden took silver and bronze respectively in the innovative foursomes stroke play competition at Gleneagles.

Grace Reid took the 3m springboard title in her homeland, while Nikita Shleikher and Yulia Timoshinina's sealed the mixed synchronised 10m platform title for Russia in Glasgow

France took mixed team relay triathlon gold ahead of Switzerland and Belgium, Russia took the men's team artistic gymnastics gold on a day which saw Brit Kyle Evans and Laura Smulders of the Netherlands win BMX gold.