European Championships: Teenager Ingebrigtsen makes history with 1500M gold

Ingebrigtsen made history in the final race of the night, winning the 1,500M final in a time of three minutes 38.10 seconds at the age of 17.

The Norwegian’s brothers Henrik and Filip missed out on a medal as their younger sibling saw off Poland's Marcin Lewandowski, with Jake Wightman of Great Britain taking bronze.

Belgian Thiam is now European, Olympic and world champion after finishing with a tally of 6,816 points in the heptathlon, leaving Brit Katarina Johnson-Thompson to settle for silver.

Thiam threw 57.91 metres in the javelin to put herself on the brink of taking the top step of the podium and could afford to finish almost 10 seconds behind Johnson-Thompson in the 800m to strike gold again.

Germany moved to the top of the athletics medal table with Christin Hussong sealing a javelin double for the hosts, while Paraskevi Papachristou’s triple jump triumph gave Greece a third gold in as many days.

France's Pascal Martinot-Lagarde beat two-time champion Sergey Shubenkov in the 110m hurdles final, while Great Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith was crowned 400m champion.

Nataliya Pryshchepa struck 800m final gold, Lea Sprunger took the 400m hurdles title and Mariya Lasitskene rose to the occasion to win the high jump.

Alistair Brownlee missed out on a fourth European triathlon title, Pierre Le Corre securing gold for France in Glasgow ahead of Spain's Fernando Alarza and Belgium's Marten van Riel.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Zakharov won synchronised 3m springboard gold and there was another Russian diving success for Mariia Poliakova in the women's 1m springboard final.