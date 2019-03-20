English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rockets' James Harden makes NBA history

By Opta
Houston Rockets star James Harden
Houston Rockets star James Harden

Los Angeles, March 20: Houston Rockets star James Harden became the first NBA player to score 30 or more points against all 29 opponents in a single season.

Harden posted 31 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in the Rockets' 121-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday (March 19).

The reigning MVP's performance saw him make more NBA history as the Rockets extended their winning streak to three games.

Harden is having a historic season – averaging 35.8 points, 7.7 assists and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 43.5 per cent from the field and 35.5 per cent from three-point range.

The 29-year-old guard poured in 30 or more points in 32 consecutive games from mid-December to late February, a mark topped only by Wilt Chamberlain.

The Rockets improved to 45-26 with the win in Atlanta. They finished play on Tuesday sitting third in the Western Conference standings.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 20, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue