Harden's fellow players name him NBPA MVP

Houston Rockets shooting guard Harden enjoyed a superb campaign and is widely regarded as the favourite to win the NBA's MVP award later this month.

The Rockets had the best record in the regular season, with Harden averaging over 30 points per game.

Houston went on to reach the Western Conference Finals before being edged out by the Golden State Warriors in game seven.

Harden was also named the NBPA's MVP by his peers in 2015, when the Warriors' Stephen Curry won the main prize awarded by the league.

Harden had also been included on the 2017-18 All-NBA first team along with LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Harden was also a unanimous selection for the second straight season after leading the NBA in scoring (30.4 points per game) and three-pointers made (265) for the Houston Rockets.

The NBA Awards are scheduled to take place on June 25.