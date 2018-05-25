English

James Harden, LeBron James headline 2017-18 All-NBA first team

LeBron James earns NBA-record 12 first-team honours
Los Angeles, May 25: James Harden, LeBron James and Kevin Durant have been included on the 2017-18 All-NBA first team.

The star trio are joined by Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard, who makes the list for the first time in his career.

Cleveland Cavalier James, who appeared in all 82 games for the first time in his career, was unanimously selected to earn an NBA-record 12 first-team honours in his 15-year career.

Harden was also a unanimous selection for the second straight season after leading the NBA in scoring (30.4 points per game) and three-pointers made (265) for the Houston Rockets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Russell Westbrook, Joel Embiid, LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan were named to the All-NBA second team, with the third team consisting of Stephen Curry, Victor Oladipo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jimmy Butler and Paul George.

The NBA Awards are scheduled to take place on June 25.

