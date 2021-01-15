Niemann continues good form to share lead at Sony Open in Hawaii

Hawaai, January 15: Joaquin Niemann is part of a three-way tie for the lead after the opening round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Chilean carded an eight-under 62 at the Waialae Country Club on Thursday to lead alongside Peter Malnati and Jason Kokrak.
Coming off a play-off loss to Harris English at the Tournament of Champions, Niemann's fine start to 2021 continued.
The 22-year-old made seven birdies, a bogey and an eagle, the latter coming with a chip in at the 18th.
Walk-off eagle‼
That certainly deserves a smile, @JoacoNiemann.
Kokrak produced a bogey-free opening round, while Malnati mixed nine birdies with one bogey.
At the 17th, Kokrak almost produced a hole-in-one, only to see his shot lip out as he was forced to settle for a birdie.
Golf's not fair.
Lip-out ace from @JayKokrak. 😩
Vaughn Taylor, Jim Herman, Aaron Baddeley, Patton Kizzire, Daniel Berger and Kim Si-woo are two shots adrift of the leaders.
The champion in 2018, Kizzire made a 45-foot eagle putt from off the green at the ninth, while Baddeley – runner-up in 2003 – is also in contention.
A group of 13 players are at five under, including last year's runner-up Brendan Steele, 2014 runner-up Chris Kirk and 2012 U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson.
Defending champion Cameron Smith opened with a three-under 67 to be in a tie for 40th.
