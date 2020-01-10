English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

76ers star Embiid to undergo surgery after tearing ligament in left hand

By Sacha Pisani
Joel Embiid

New York, January 10: Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will undergo surgery on Friday (January 10) after suffering a torn radial collateral ligament in the fourth metacarpal in his left hand.

Embiid, who was already ruled out of Thursday's NBA showdown against Eastern Conference rivals the Boston Celtics, will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks.

The All-Star dislocated his left ring finger in the opening quarter of Monday's 120-113 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

76ers' Embiid to sit out Celtics showdown with finger injury

Embiid, however, continued and finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in Philadelphia.

"All of a sudden, we're different," 76ers head coach Brett Brown said prior to Thursday's game. "We're just different. I look at this as an opportunity.

"Nobody's crying. This is not a 'woe is me' moment, not for me, at all. And not for my players. We'll take what we have, and what we have, I love."

Embiid has been averaging 23.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for Eastern Conference contenders the 76ers (24-14) this season.

More JOEL EMBIID News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
West Indies won by 1 wicket
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, January 10, 2020, 6:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 10, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue