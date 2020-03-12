Embiid stars on return for 76ers before NBA season suspended

Back from a shoulder injury suffered last month, Embiid lifted the 76ers past the Detroit Pistons 124-106.

Embiid finished with a double-double of 30 points and 14 rebounds, while Al Horford had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Christian Wood poured in a career-high 32 points for the Pistons.

The Charlotte Hornets produced an upset by beating the Miami Heat 109-98.

Devonte' Graham starred with 30 points for the Hornets, who had five players manage double-digits in points.

Randle shines, Marjanovic marvellous

Julius Randle's 33 points and 11 rebounds helped the New York Knicks edge the Atlanta Hawks 136-131 after overtime.

Trae Young contributed 42 points and 11 assists for the Hawks.

Boban Marjanovic starred for the Dallas Mavericks, posting 31 points and 17 rebounds in a 113-97 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Season suspended

The Utah Jazz's clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed just before tip-off.

It was later revealed a Jazz player tested positive to coronavirus, leading to the NBA deciding to suspend its season.

The New Orleans Pelicans-Sacramento Kings clash also did not go ahead.

Scott soars

Mike Scott delivered a huge dunk during the 76ers' win.

Wednesday's results

Philadelphia 76ers 124-106 Detroit Pistons

New York Knicks 136-131 Atlanta Hawks

Charlotte Hornets 109-98 Miami Heat

Dallas Mavericks 113-97 Denver Nuggets

Utah Jazz v Oklahoma City Thunder postponed

New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings postponed